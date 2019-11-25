Save big on Samsung solid-state drives on Amazon for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

If you’ve purchased a new laptop or device for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you might also want to swap out its internal storage to a faster solid-state drive (SSD). Alternatively, you might also want to buy an external drive to transfer over or keep your photos, videos, and important documents safe. Well, Amazon is here to help. The online retailer is currently discounting all kinds of Samsung solid-state drives, helping you save big if you’re looking to boost your storage space.

One of the biggest deals happens to be on the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. Normally selling for at around $200 at other retailers, Amazon’s sale is cutting its price down close to $140.

This Samsung portable solid-state drive is so compact it can fit in the palm of your hand, and even features USB-C connectivity. That makes it the perfect travel companion for laptops, phones, and more when on the go. It also holds up to 1TB of storage which is plenty of space to store movies, big files, and more. You can even find it in many different colors to suit your style, from a super stylish red, a fancy gold color, or a more simplistic black.

If you’re looking to upgrade or replace the included storage in a new or existing laptop or desktop, Amazon still has you covered. The retailer is slashing prices by up to 45% on all sizes of internal Samsung SSD storage. Some options range from the super spacious Samsung SSD 860 EVO 4TB, a budget friendly 500GB SSD, or a spacious 1TB SSD. These all are in the 2.5-inch SATA III standard, and are designed to fit in more traditonal laptops or desktops. Granted their enhanced read and write speeds, these SSDs could significantly boost the performance of your system.

A final deal on Amazon also covers two SSDs which are a bit more enhanced. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to save 37% on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD, and 31% on the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB Solid-State Drive. With the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD, you’re getting a M.2 drive with Samsung’s V-nand Technology, that offers up low latency, and power efficiency needed when playing high end games. The Samsung 860 QVO, meanwhile, is equipped with intelligent turbowrite speeds which can accelerate write speeds and maintains long-term high performance.

