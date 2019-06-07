Share

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re on the lookout for a great smartwatch deal, the Samsung Sport and Garmin Forerunner 235 are getting some nice discounts from Amazon right now. These activity-focused smartwatches are not only great for the fitness enthusiast Dad, their sleek modern look make them a perfect gift for anyone with a wrist.

If you’re looking for other great wearables on sale, we’ve gathered some of the best smartwatch deals for Father’s Day into one place. With discounts on Fossil, Fitbit, and Apple Watches, in addition to some other considerable Apple deals, there are plenty of price cuts to go around.

The activity tracking Samsung Gear Sport came out about two years ago in the Samsung Gear series. If you’re a Samsung phone user, you’ll find all their smartwatch needs in the Samsung Gear Sport, improved with the Tizen 4 update. It includes a GPS, heart rate monitor, calorie counting capabilities, personal fitness coaching, and more. When you spin the bezel you can receive and reply to texts, check your calendar, and connect compatible smart devices. This action smartwatch is meant for both athletes and outdoors enthusiasts alike. It is water-resistance of up 50 meters letting you track all of your activities this summer.

Garmin’s Forerunner 235 has been around for about four years now but it’s still considered a top of the line smartwatch. It’s a great activity tracking watch with built-in GPS. If you’re training for a marathon this watch is definitely geared towards runners. You can track your time, pace, all on your wrist. With Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone you can check notifications displayed on the screen. The large watch face will also provide audio prompts to keep you informed of your lap times and pace when your smartphone is connected. Garmin says you can train for up to 11 hours without the need to recharge. One drawback is that it doesn’t include apps like other smartwatches. The updated Garmin Forerunner 245 is packed with even more fitness features plus music and breadcrumb apps but will set you back $300.

