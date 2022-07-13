This Samsung SSD has a fingerprint reader, and it’s 19% off

Portable SSDs have become quite popular over the years as their sizes expand, and folks can take advantage of their higher speeds and faster USB protocols, making them great for things like gaming and editing work. No company has done as big a job of great SSDs as Samsung, which is why we like this Prime Day deal on the Samsung T7 Touch SSD, which brings it down to just $85. At retail, it usually goes for $105, meaning you get a nice $20 discount or roughly 19% off.

While the T7 Touch is pretty great, you may want something a little different, whether it’s bigger or a bit more rugged, so definitely check out the best external hard drive deals for Prime Day if you want to peruse a few different options. You could also look at this great little guide on how to choose an external hard drive if you aren’t that tech-savvy as it runs down all the things you want to consider before jumping in.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Touch SSD

This SSD is still relatively new and still holds up in today’s market with a substantial write speed of up to 1,000Mbps and a read speed of up to 1,050Mbps. What sets it apart is the level of security features, with the fingerprint reader on the face of the SSD that uses AES 256-bit hardware encryption to keep your data safe. The setup of the fingerprint reading is pretty easy through the Samsung app, and you have to use your fingerprint to unlock access to the data inside every time you plug it in, which is great. Not only that, but it works pretty well with any device, whether a PlayStation or a TV, and will sometimes show up as an external hard drive but not show you any of the data inside until you unlock it.

If you break down the security features between the Samsung T5 vs. Samsung T7, you start to appreciate how much better the T7 Touch is compared to not only its previous iteration but other SSDs of the same style. The only real downside is that there’s no IP rating, meaning it’s not going to stand up to much water or dirt, so you have to be careful not to let it sit out in the elements too much. That said, it has a rugged build, so you shouldn’t worry about putting it in a backpack or bag.

We also appreciate that the T7 Touch is quite small, and weighs a little under 2 ounces, which is impressive given that capacities for it go up to 2TB. At 17 cents a GB for the 500GB and 15 cents a GB for the 1TB version, there’s a good reason it shows up on the best external hard drives for 2022, especially when you add the fingerprint reading, fast read and write speeds, and the rugged build, which make this a great companion for anybody who needs some security with their external hard drive.

