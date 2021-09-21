  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t believe how cheap this Samsung tablet is today

By

samsung galaxy tab a7 tablet with home screen open on a white brick wall backgroundRight now, you can buy a Samsung Tab A7 Lite tablet for just $130 at Amazon representing a savings of $30. For a budget Android tablet, you’ll be delighted with the performance offered here and you’ll certainly appreciate the savings at the moment. You’ll need to be quick though. Thanks to the chunky discount, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite tablet is flying out and you won’t want to miss out just because you waited too long and stock ran out. It’s a great way to enjoy more for less.

The best Android tablets appreciate that flexibility is everything and the Samsung Tab A7 Lite is certainly flexible proving ideal for using at home or on the road. It offers a compact 8.7-inch screen with a slim design and sturdy metal frame so it’s robust enough to take out and about with you. With fast performance and plenty of storage thanks to 32GB of onboard storage space, it’s ideal for working away on the move or watching your favorite shows too. It even comes with two months of YouTube Premium entirely for free.

With a long battery life, you won’t need to recharge it too often so it’ll last throughout the day without an issue. It’s easy to use too with intuitive software making it simple to browse through what you’re doing, whether you’re looking to play the latest games on the Google Play Store or write up some notes for a work project.

Normally priced at $160, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite is down to just $130 for a limited time only at Amazon. Stock is already running low on the device so if you want to get it fast, you’ll need to hit the buy button quickly. You won’t be disappointed by how much you can get out of this budget tablet.

More tablet deals

Looking for other great Samsung deals? We’ve got them along with a focus on the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. If you’re looking a little wider, we also have the best tablet deals for other brands such as if you’re looking for an iPad or a different type of Android tablet.

Apple iPad Mini (7.9 inches, 256GB, Wi-Fi)

$449 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release)

$100 $150
If you don't need the latest and greatest you can save. Buy the 2019 release of the Fire HD 10 Tablet and enjoy the full HD display and and updated CPU and cameras. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell is having a MONSTER SALE on XPS laptops, monitors today

Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

HP’s new 11-inch Windows 11 tablet has a clever reversible camera

A top-down view of the HP 11-Inch tablet with its reversible camera.

The new HP Envy 34 all-in-one has a magnetic webcam that’s perfect for streamers

Use the webcam of the HP Envy 34 AiO to scan documents.

HP’s Spectre x360 16 looks like the best new Windows 11 yet — with one caveat

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra just got huge price cuts at Amazon

roku premiere 4k ultra deals best buy pre memorial day sale

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Staples

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet with keyboard, screen showing home screen, tablet sitting on a table top with window in the background

Apple TV 4K down to cheapest-ever price at Amazon

The Apple TV 4K (2021) with the Siri remote.

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on the Apple Watch Series 6 today

Apple Watch Series 6

What is GPU mining?

heatmine cryptomining heaters bitcoin mining crypto coin farm mem 2v2

Cupolas in space! Astronaut shows off ISS module after Crew Dragon success

The view from the space station's cupola.

Ikea’s new wireless charger hides under the tabletop

A smartphone on a desk.

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for September 2021

home gym total system multifunction

NASA reveals landing site for its water-hunting lunar rover

nasa viper rover contract astrobotic news release illustration 16x9 1