You won’t believe how cheap this Samsung tablet is today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now, you can buy a Samsung Tab A7 Lite tablet for just $130 at Amazon representing a savings of $30. For a budget Android tablet, you’ll be delighted with the performance offered here and you’ll certainly appreciate the savings at the moment. You’ll need to be quick though. Thanks to the chunky discount, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite tablet is flying out and you won’t want to miss out just because you waited too long and stock ran out. It’s a great way to enjoy more for less.

The best Android tablets appreciate that flexibility is everything and the Samsung Tab A7 Lite is certainly flexible proving ideal for using at home or on the road. It offers a compact 8.7-inch screen with a slim design and sturdy metal frame so it’s robust enough to take out and about with you. With fast performance and plenty of storage thanks to 32GB of onboard storage space, it’s ideal for working away on the move or watching your favorite shows too. It even comes with two months of YouTube Premium entirely for free.

With a long battery life, you won’t need to recharge it too often so it’ll last throughout the day without an issue. It’s easy to use too with intuitive software making it simple to browse through what you’re doing, whether you’re looking to play the latest games on the Google Play Store or write up some notes for a work project.

Normally priced at $160, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite is down to just $130 for a limited time only at Amazon. Stock is already running low on the device so if you want to get it fast, you’ll need to hit the buy button quickly. You won’t be disappointed by how much you can get out of this budget tablet.

More tablet deals

Looking for other great Samsung deals? We’ve got them along with a focus on the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. If you’re looking a little wider, we also have the best tablet deals for other brands such as if you’re looking for an iPad or a different type of Android tablet.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations