Save up to $800 at this SURPRISE SALE on Samsung Frame TVs

The 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV in the dining room.

If you want a beautiful TV with a unique aesthetic, you should start your search with Samsung TV deals. One of the brand’s most popular TVs, simply known as The Frame, is seeing discounts right now in a surprise sale, with price cuts of up to $800 depending on the size you purchase, ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches. Shop these great 4K TV deals below:

  • 32-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $460, was $600 — VIEW DEAL
  • 43-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $900, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL
  • 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $950, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,400, was $1,500 — VIEW DEAL
  • 65-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,500, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL
  • 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $2,200, was $3,000 — VIEW DEAL
  • 85-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $3,800, was $4,300 — VIEW DEAL

The Frame is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, which optimizes both picture and sound, and features 4K AI upscaling, analyzes content to upgrade it to 4K quality. The Frame is also a QLED TV, with Quantum Dot technology that delivers more than a billion shades of color for lifelike images on the screen. The best 4K TVs don’t only focus on the visuals, and The Frame comes with the SpaceFit Sound feature that self-calibrates audio to the acoustics of your room.

Taking The Frame to the next level is its capability to showcase art and photos with customizable bezels whenever you’re not watching shows or movies. In Art Mode, you can choose to display artwork from the Samsung Collection, or upload your own pieces. When the mode is activated, built-in sensors will automatically optimize the display according to the environment and turn it off when nobody’s around.

For a unique TV that will look amazing wherever you decide to place it within your home, you won’t be disappointed with Samsung’s The Frame TV. It’s an even better option with the up to $800 discount that Samsung is currently offering for the 4K TV, which comes in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — if you’re not sure what to go for, check out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy. It’s unclear how long this surprise sale will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for Samsung’s The Frame TV, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

