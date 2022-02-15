  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for under $1,000 at Walmart

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV displaying art of the Golden Gate Bridge.

While there are a lot of 4K TV deals to shop out there, none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV as unique as the Samsung Frame 55-inch smart TV, which is on sale at Walmart today. It’s currently marked down to $998, a savings of $400 from its regular price of $1,398. This savings, in combination with free shipping, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals we’ve come across, and one you’ll need to claim quickly, as it isn’t likely to last long.

All of the best 4K TVs produce a high-quality picture that immerses us more deeply in our favorite content, but probably none do it quite so uniquely as the Samsung Frame 4K smart TV. It utilizes QLED technology to produce a great image, and when you’re not taking in movies, sports, news, or anything else in stunning 4K, the Frame 4K TV doubles as artwork. It allows you to bring world-class museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store, and it also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as their work becomes available there. The Frame 4K TV also learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork for you.

Because it’s a smart TV, the Samsung Frame 4K TV gives you easy access to all of your favorite content, including streaming services. It’s even able to upscale older content to 4K, bringing all of the things you love to watch into modern resolution. From a design standpoint, the Samsung Frame 4K TV is barely noticeable as a piece of technology. It features a no-gap wall mount that allows it to hang flush to the wall, and needs only one slim cable that comes from the TV, so you can enjoy your favorite content or artwork without the mess of dangling cables. The Samsung Frame 4K TV even features an Ambient Mode that mimics the wall behind it, making it an unobtrusive option for your home theater in addition to being an immersive one.

Beautiful, cutting edge, and now more affordable, the 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K smart TV is marked all the way down to $998 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $400, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Click over to Walmart now to claim yours.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Grab a new 55-inch 4K TV while it’s discounted to $319 today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

LG is having a massive FLASH SALE on TVs — save $1,000!

LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 2021 65 inch Class 8K Smart TV

Grab a 43-inch 4K TV while it’s only $260

TCL 55 Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Best 4K TV Deals for February 2022

Vizio OLED TV

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This 14-inch HP laptop is ridiculously cheap today — save $150

A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.

This HP ProDesk deal slashes nearly $400 off the price

HP ProDesk 400 G6 Mini Desktop PC side angle

Forget S8 — Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $80 off!

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Don’t miss these Presidents Day computer deals from HP! PCs, laptops, monitors

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Best Staples laptop deals for February 2022

framework laptop review 9

Grab a powerful new Dell laptop while it’s only $330

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Best Apple iMac deals for February 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close