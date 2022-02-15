Get a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for under $1,000 at Walmart

While there are a lot of 4K TV deals to shop out there, none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV as unique as the Samsung Frame 55-inch smart TV, which is on sale at Walmart today. It’s currently marked down to $998, a savings of $400 from its regular price of $1,398. This savings, in combination with free shipping, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals we’ve come across, and one you’ll need to claim quickly, as it isn’t likely to last long.

All of the best 4K TVs produce a high-quality picture that immerses us more deeply in our favorite content, but probably none do it quite so uniquely as the Samsung Frame 4K smart TV. It utilizes QLED technology to produce a great image, and when you’re not taking in movies, sports, news, or anything else in stunning 4K, the Frame 4K TV doubles as artwork. It allows you to bring world-class museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store, and it also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as their work becomes available there. The Frame 4K TV also learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork for you.

Because it’s a smart TV, the Samsung Frame 4K TV gives you easy access to all of your favorite content, including streaming services. It’s even able to upscale older content to 4K, bringing all of the things you love to watch into modern resolution. From a design standpoint, the Samsung Frame 4K TV is barely noticeable as a piece of technology. It features a no-gap wall mount that allows it to hang flush to the wall, and needs only one slim cable that comes from the TV, so you can enjoy your favorite content or artwork without the mess of dangling cables. The Samsung Frame 4K TV even features an Ambient Mode that mimics the wall behind it, making it an unobtrusive option for your home theater in addition to being an immersive one.

Beautiful, cutting edge, and now more affordable, the 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K smart TV is marked all the way down to $998 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $400, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Click over to Walmart now to claim yours.

