The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $500 off today

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now. But none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV that’s quite as interesting as the Samsung Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Frame 4K TV is on sale for just $1,000 at Samsung today, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. This savings, in combination with free shipping from Samsung, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, and one you’ll need to act quickly on, as it isn’t likely to last long.

Probably the most attractive feature of all of the best 4K TVs is a stunning, high quality picture that immerses us more deeply in our favorite content, but few do it quite so uniquely as the Samsung Frame 4K smart TV. It features a QLED display to produce its great image, and when it isn’t playing movies, sports, or anything else in stunning 4K resolution, the Frame 4K TV becomes artwork on your wall. It allows you to bring museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store, and it also keeps you informed of popular artists as their work becomes available. The Frame 4K TV is also able to learn your taste in art, and it automatically recommends new artwork for you.

From a design standpoint, the Samsung Frame 4K TV barely registers as a piece of technology. It features a no-gap wall mount that allows it to hang flush against the wall, and one slim cable is all it needs, so you can enjoy your favorite content or artwork without the mess of dangling cables. It even features an Ambient Mode that mimics the wall behind it, making it an unobtrusive option for your home theater in addition to being an immersive one. And, because it’s a smart TV, the Samsung Frame 4K TV gives you easy access to all of your favorite content, including streaming services.

One of the most unique 4K viewing experiences you’ll come across, the 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K smart TV is just $1,000 at Samsung today. That’s a savings of $500, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Make your move over to Samsung now to claim yours.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations