This is your excuse to buy stylish Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

One of the best TV deals around is on the Samsung 50-inch Frame TV when you buy directly from Samsung today. Normally priced at $1,300, you can snap it up for $900 saving you a sizeable $400 off the usual price. The beauty behind this TV is not only does it provide a great picture but it also looks, well, beautiful. To help you settle on purchasing this gorgeous TV, read on while we tell you all about its appeal so you know exactly why it’s worth hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung makes some of the best TVs around and the Samsung The Frame TV is one of its best examples. It’s different from regular TVs in that it’s designed to be wall-mounted. Able to hang flush against your living room wall, the idea is that it doubles up as a gorgeous piece of art when you’re not watching TV. You can add different bezel styles and color options so it fits into your home decor well. You can also set it so that it shows great artwork any time you’re not watching TV so it really looks like there’s a painting on display not a TV that may look unattractive to some people with a keen eye for stylish aesthetics.

Besides those visual flourishes, the Samsung The Frame TV is also a fantastic example of how well QLED technology looks. As one of the best TV brands around, Samsung knows how to get the most out of its display technology. You can enjoy a billion different colors at 100% color volume, all able to stay true even during particularly bright scenes in the movie you’re watching. Quantum HDR technology gives you an expanded range of color and contrast with an impressive spectrum so you get deeper blacks and brighter whites than with other TVs. Well suited for both gaming and watching the latest movies, the TV offers great smart features courtesy of Tizen including the Samsung Gaming Hub so you can stream Xbox games straight to your TV.

Packed with features and distinctive style, the Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV is normally priced at $1,300 but you can buy it from Samsung for $900 for a limited time only. A considerable saving of $400 works out at 31% off so this is a great time to treat yourself to a superior visual experience for less.

Topics
