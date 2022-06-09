Samsung’s minimalist Frame TV is on sale for $500 — but hurry!

While there are a lot of TV deals going on right now, none of them offer such a unique 4K TV as the Samsung Frame TV. Minimalist and even futuristic, The Frame TV is seeing huge price drops across its entire size range today at Samsung, starting with the 32-inch model seeing a $100 discount and a $500 sale price. Savings increase with model size, with the 85-inch model seeing a massive $1,000 discount, an intriguing option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. Free shipping is included, a nice additional savings for a larger piece of tech.

When it comes to the best TVs, you know you’re going to get a high-quality 4K picture that immerses you deeply in your favorite content, but probably none do it quite as uniquely as the Samsung Frame TV. The Frame TV utilizes QLED technology to produce its great image no matter what you’re looking to watch, but when you aren’t watching movies, sports, news, or anything else in beautiful 4K clarity, the Frame TV doubles as artwork. It allows you to bring art from world-class museums and galleries right into your home with an Art Store subscription, and it also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as their work becomes available there. The Frame TV also learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork.

And if you’re looking to bring the futuristic capabilities of the sorts of tech you might find in a sci-fi movie, the Frame TV blends right into your living room, as you have the ability to swap out customizable, magnetic bezels. It features a no gap wall-mount that allows it to hang flush to the wall, and needs only one slim cable that coms from the TV, so you can enjoy your favorite content or art without the eyesore a bunch of dangling cables create. The Frame TV even has an Ambient Mode that mimics the wall behind it, making it almost seem to disappear, so you can enjoy the magic of a beautiful QLED 4K television and put it into ambient mode to prevent the potential distraction of a large piece of tech hanging on the wall.

Beautiful, clever, and cutting edge, the Frame TV is one of the best Samsung TV deals you'll find.

