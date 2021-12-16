Save $300 on the Samsung Frame TV with delivery for Christmas

If you’re looking for truly special 4K TV deals, it’s well worth checking out the Samsung The Frame Series of TVs. Just in time for the holidays, Best Buy has cut the price by up to $300 on its Samsung Frame TV range. With big savings to be gained on a truly exceptional range of TVs, this is the ideal time to see just how special these screens are. If you’re looking to wall mount your TV, you can’t go wrong with this truly gorgeous and artistic display.

One of the best TV brands out there, you instantly know you’re onto a good thing with any Samsung TV. In the case of the Samsung The Frame Series of TVs, they’re a little different from the usual screens out there. The idea is that you wall mount it like a picture frame with the TV working as a place to showcase artwork when you’re not watching a show or movie, so it truly blends into your home.

Whatever you watch looks truly fantastic, too. That’s thanks to the whole range using QLED technology which produces truly bright and accurate colors at all times. It does this by adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED, backlit so that it looks far superior to other TVs you’ve viewed.

Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K also ensures that all your content is upscaled to 4K quality thanks to machine-based A.I., plus you can choose to buy pieces of art or subscribe to a library of great artwork to display at home. The TV even detects when you’re near, knowing when to display artwork and when to sleep.

43-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $950, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

50-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,200, was $1,300 — VIEW DEAL

55-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,400, was $1,500 — VIEW DEAL

65-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $1,800, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL

75-inch Samsung The Frame TV: $2,700, was $3,000 — VIEW DEAL

Available in a variety of different sizes, the Samsung Frame TV range is so much more than just a TV. A way of making your home look far smarter and classier than ever before, while still giving you one of the best movie or sports watching experiences, is a great combination for any home. With up to $300 to save on a TV from the range at Best Buy, snap it up now while stocks last. You’ll even get it in time for Christmas.

