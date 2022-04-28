This washer and dryer bundle deal will leave you speechless

Home appliances are in great demand and it has been especially difficult to find washer and dryer deals. Fortunately Wayfair’s Way Day sales event includes an money-saving deal on a washer and dryer bundle that includes a Samsung 5-cubic foot Top Load Washer and 7.4-cu.ft. Electric Dryer. During Wayfair’s Way Day sale, this washer and dryer bundle costs just $1,398, a 22% or $400 savings of the regular $1,798 price. Shipping is free, which can save you another $150 to $300 off local retailer delivery costs, so don’t lose out on this bundled sale price.

Top-load washers remain the go-to style for many buyers because you never have to worry about water leakage from a front-load washer’s door seal. This Samsung 5.0-cubic-foot top loader is the right size for a family of four or more people and also has the capacity to wash extra-large items such as king-size bedding. If you run more than two loads of wash a week you’ll likely benefit from this large washer by cutting back on the number of wash loads. Special features in this model washer include an Active Waterjet integrated faucet that helps you pretreat stained clothes. You won’t have to strain to reach clothes on the bottom of the Samsung’s EZ Access washer tub, designed specifically to lessen the reaching distance. No more lid slamming either, with Samsung’s Soft Close Lid. After every 20 wash cycles the machine alerts you to run a self-cleaning cycle to keep the washer tub extra fresh and clean.

The Samsung electric front-load dryer in this bundle has 10 drying cycle presets to choose from. The dryer’s drying sensor works with the presets to finish your laundry the way you like it without needing to guess how many times or how long you need to run a drying cycle. This dryer also includes Smart Care so you can troubleshoot any issues with a smartphone. The dryer’s large 7.4-cubic-foot capacity is a good match for the bundled washer. The washer and dryer are both rated to handle eleven or more large bath towels in one load. The dryer’s reversible door makes your choice easy because you can always change the door’s orientation if you choose.

Clean clothes are more important than ever, not just because they look good but also for our health. Sales on ovens, refrigerators, and appliance package deals are scarce and washer and dryer bundle deals have been especially difficult to find for the last two years. Wayfair’s Way Day sale on this Samsung 5-cubic foot Top Load Washer and 7.4-cubic-foot Electric Dryer bundle is a bargain at $1,398, a $400 savings from the normal $1,798 price for both appliances. Shipping is free but the sale is limited to Wayfair’s Way Day event, so don’t delay.

