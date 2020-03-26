There’s nothing more important than choosing the right desktop monitor when assembling your home office PC. Whether you’re going to use it for employment or entertainment reasons, you’ll be staring at it for countless hours, so it’s worth the time and money to invest in a good one. Naturally, the first thing you should consider is picture quality. Who wants to work or watch videos on a lackluster screen? And if you’re a gamer, you have to avoid a sub-par display that’s prone to stuttering and screen-tearing. We’ve found a couple of quality yet affordable 4K monitors on Best Buy and Walmart that are worth a look. Save up to $100 when you get the 28-inch Samsung UR55 and 32-inch BenQ EW3270U today.

28-inch Samsung UR55 — $330, was $350

The Samsung UR55 has a nice 28-inch matte screen that will reduce reflections even in a brightly-lit room. It is an IPS panel which means viewing angles are significantly better compared to standard TN or VA panels, making this a much better choice for overall usage. The screen is virtually bezel-less so if you’re going to set up dual monitors the border would be almost invisible. The monitor’s stand comes in two separate parts and requires assembly, but it is very easy to do. Unfortunately, the stand is not height adjustable and although Samsung advertises that the UR55 can be tilted, it doesn’t seem to be able to do so. It’s also a bit wobbly but that’s a minor issue, as the overall build quality is quite good despite being made almost entirely of plastic. At the back, you’ll find a good collection of ports, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.2, one USB-C port, and the DC power connection.

The Samsung UR55 is a 4K Ultra High Definition monitor that features HDR. This means a more dynamic range so colors look brilliant and vivid while maintaining pristine clarity. This makes it the perfect screen for photo and video editing as well as watching Netflix and other video content, all in outstandingly clear and detailed resolution. And while the UR55 wasn’t made with a refresh rate and response time aimed at gaming, it provides more than enough of each for casual gameplay. If you play games like Call of Duty and Fortnite or enjoy intense multiplayer battles where pinpoint accuracy and timing are needed, then this is not going to be the monitor for you. However, titles like Skyrim and the Witcher look and play spectacularly. As a bonus for Xbox One and AMD gamers, it features AMD FreeSync which helps eliminate screen tearing and stutters.

The Samsung UR55 4K monitor only costs $330 on Best Buy, down $20 from its normal retail price of $350. If you’re in the market for a brand-new 4K monitor for web surfing, watching movies, casual gameplay, and all sorts of productivity tasks, this is a solid and budget-friendly pick we guarantee you’ll be happy with.

32-inch BenQ EW3270U — $400, was $500

When it comes to PC hardware, BenQ isn’t as popular as, say, Samsung, HP, or Acer. However, its EW3270U monitor is more than worthy of careful consideration for those in search of a solid 4K screen that falls within a limited budget. It has a few drawbacks yet proves stellar in terms of picture quality and gaming performance. This monitor’s 32-inch Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) panel is housed in a matte gray-black cabinet with half-inch bezels. Although its stand provides tilt adjustment, it doesn’t swivel or pivot. On the monitor’s back are four VESA mounting holes if you choose to mount it on your wall. Behind it is a healthy collection of ports, including a headphone jack, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and one USB-C port. They’re all downward-facing ports though, which means they are slightly out of sight and hard to reach. There are a couple of built-in two-watt speakers that offer serviceable if not particularly crisp sound.

The monitor’s Vertical Alignment (VA) panel has a maximum resolution of 3,840 by 2,160. It is stunning, extremely detailed, and vibrant. It has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut which means rich contrasts and great color reproduction. What’s more, when the EW3270U detects an HDR signal, it automatically switches into HDR mode for a sharp and more brilliant viewing experience. Benq also equipped the EW3270U with eye care technologies via the Brightness Intelligence + (or BI+) and blue light options. These work together to ensure you don’t get eye strain even after long viewing sessions, regardless of whether you’re watching movies or playing games. Speaking of games, the monitor’s 4-millisecond pixel response keeps ghosting to a minimum, which means zero sign of tearing or other artifacts. However, since this is a VA panel, viewing angles are a bit poor. You’d have to swivel the monitor directly in front of the person you wish to share your work with.

The BenQ EW3270U delivers solid picture and gaming performance. Although it has bad viewing angles and its downward-facing ports are inconveniently placed, this is an excellent, affordable choice if you’re looking for a large UHD resolution monitor. Get it for $400 instead of $500 on Walmart, a huge $100 off.

Still having a hard time deciding? Check out our more in-depth guide on desktop monitors to know more about panel types, refresh rates, and other things. And don’t forget to visit our Deals Hub for more exciting tech discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

