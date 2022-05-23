 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Samsung washer & dryer bundle is $500 off for Memorial Day

By

Memorial Day sales have already begun and right now, you can enjoy $500 off a Samsung Washer and Dryer bundle when you buy direct from Samsung. Normally priced at $1,698, it’s possible to buy a Samsung top load washer and dryer set for only $1,198, saving you $500 off the usual price. One of the best Memorial Day appliance sales around, if you’re just moving into a new home or looking to upgrade, this is the perfect bundle to get you started. Buy it now while stocks last.

Offering many of the properties you’d expect to see from the best washing machines and the best dryers, the Samsung top load washer and dryer set is a great addition to your home. The bundle includes a 4.5 cubic feet top load washer that has vibration reduction technology so it makes less noise than you would expect. It also has self-cleaning features so you don’t have to worry about bacteria hanging around the drum of the washer.

In addition, you also get a 7.2-cubic-feet electric dryer. Its large capacity features eight preset drying cycles as well as sensor drying technology so you can do fewer loads in less time. Both devices promise to be super simple to use thanks to clear dials on the top of the appliances so it’s always easy to see what to do next. They also pair up well so they look great in your utility room or garage, taking up as little room as needed while looking good together. The beauty here is that by buying a pair, you don’t have to go shopping for alternatives and they offer very similar controls. With an attractive-looking white color, they also fit into pretty much any scenario, too.

Normally priced at $1,698, the Samsung top load washer and dryer set is just $1,198 at Samsung right now as part of its early Memorial Day sales — one of the best washer and dryer deals we’ve seen this year. Saving you $500 off the usual price, it’s hard to say no to such a deep discount. If you’re looking for a new set or upgrading your existing washer/dryer combo, this is the perfect deal for your needs.

