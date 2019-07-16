Digital Trends
The ultimate Prime Day deal? Amazon knocks $700 off the Samsung WH-N950 soundbar

Josh Levenson
By
samsung wh n950 soundbar deal amazon prime day 2019 hw

Talk about a cracking Prime Day deal. Amazon has knocked a staggering $700 off the Samsung HW-N950 — a top-rated Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes bundled with two wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer, dropping the price down to just $1,000.

Scoring an impressive 9/10 in our full review, the Samsung HW-N950 is one of the best Dolby Atmos and DTS:X solutions on the market, delivering thrilling cinema-like 3D surround-sound in an unobtrusive bundle, which couldn’t be easier to install.

The setup is comprised of 17 speakers, spread between the soundbar, the two rear speakers, and the subwoofer — with the bulk of them located in the bar itself, firing sound both forward and sideways to create an arc in the front half of the room.

The integrated subwoofer handles the bass side of things, kicking and rumbling as and when required, while the wireless rear-facing speakers blast sound at you from behind. Clump that all together and you’re immersed in the action from all angles.

There are a couple of things to note, however. First, the soundbar is big. Really big. And it’s heavy. Like, super heavy. Second, the wireless subwoofer and rear speakers aren’t entirely wireless — you still need a cable to draw power from the mains.

By far the easiest way to land spectacular Dolby Atmos surround sound.

If you have an ample amount of space on your entertainment console for the soundbar, and a friend that can help you hurl the 60-pound package into your living room, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung HW-N950 — and that’s when it’s not on sale.

On offer, it’s the absolute best way to venture into the wonderful world of cinema-like Dolby Atmos surround sound. Seriously, discounts like this — on the latest product a manufacturer has to offer — don’t come about all that often, so don’t miss out.

Searching for something a tad cheaper? There are several fantastic soundbars on sale right now, both as part of Amazon Prime Day 2019 and not, and with pricing starting at just $210, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a MacBook or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

