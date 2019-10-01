A portable solid state drive (SSD) comes in handy when you need extra storage for your laptop or other devices while on the go. Some of the best portable storage devices even pack two terabytes of storage in pocket-sized form factors. If you are looking to save on a external SSD, check Amazon’s deal on the SanDisk Extreme portable external SSD. The 2TB variant of this rugged storage device is at its best price on Amazon today after a massive 64% discount.

Usually $700, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme portable external SSD is down to $250 on Amazon today. You can even choose the smaller 1TB, 500GB, or 250GB storage capacities and still get huge savings. A deal this sweet will attract other buyers, so hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

The SanDisk Extreme portable external SSD line offers storage capacity, speed, portability, and reliability in a rugged package. These external hard drives are IP55 rated for shock, dust, and water protection, making them perfect for adventure photographers and filmmakers. But students, creatives, and business people can also enjoy the protection against corruption caused by accidental drops, water splashes, and other accidents.

With claims of up to 550MB-per-second transfer speeds, saving big and delicate projects in the SanDisk Extreme portable external SSD should be a breeze. Moving files between different devices is also no problem. This external hard drive work with Windows and Mac computers without the need for a driver. Plus, it comes with Type-C and Type-A adaptors to allow use with current and older computer models.

If you are looking for a storage device that you can take anywhere, the SanDisk Extreme portable external SSD is an excellent option. It is built to be as small and light as possible while providing plenty of storage capacity. Its rugged design also helps keep your files safe from accidents that can happen in your daily life. Get yours in 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, or 250GB for up to less than half the normal price when you order from Amazon today. Hurry and order now while this incredible external SSD deal is live.

