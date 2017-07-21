Now just $25 on Amazon, the Satechi wireless charging pad is sleek and fast

Modern wireless technology has opened up the door for all sorts of mobile device innovations, even for such mundane activities as charging your phone. First introduced in 2008, the Qi interface rewrote the book on chargers by allowing mobile devices to be powered up wirelessly via inductive charging.

There are now a myriad of affordable wireless charging docks available on the market for Qi-enabled phones, and one of our favorites is the Satechi wireless charging pad, which we featured near the top of our list of best wireless chargers. This sleek circular pad is just under four inches wide and less than one-third-of-an-inch thick, and its aluminum housing and metallic finish make it an attractive alternative to other chargers with uninspiring designs.

Satechi’s charging pad provides a 2A power output for quickly charging Qi-enabled Android and Windows devices, including Samsung, Nexus, LG, and HTC phones. Models with a fast-charge feature such as the Galaxy S8 will enjoy even snappier recharges, with a 40 percent boost over standard speeds. The dock can charge phones through their cases, and non-Qi devices can work with the pad via compatible charging cases or Qi receiver adapters.

A small blue LED light indicates when the charger is in use and a green light lets you know when charging is complete — just in case your phone’s display is turned off. A rubber cross on the charging pad keeps your device from sliding around on its smooth surface, while rubber feet on the bottom of the unit keep it secure on your desk or table.

Normally priced at $30, the Satechi wireless charging pad can now be yours for just $25 from Amazon after a 17 percent discount. The dock is currently available in four attractive color configurations: A gray aluminum housing with a black charging pad surface, silver-colored aluminum with a white surface, gold-colored aluminum with black, and rose gold-colored aluminum with white.

