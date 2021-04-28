Save $135 on this fantastic air fryer and rotisserie today

Just because there are lots of Way Day deals out there doesn’t mean there aren’t also some fantastic offers from other retailers right now. At the moment, you can snap up the Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer for just $120 at Walmart, saving you $135 on the usual price. It’s a great way to discover what all the fuss is about air frying or simply upgrade your existing setup for less. Be quick though. At this price, stock is sure to be strictly limited.

The Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer offers a ton of great features at an even more appealing price. It has an extra large capacity of 16.9qt so you can easily fit whole chickens, turkeys, and other family-sized meals in there. It has an easy to use pull-down door along with a large window so you can check how the food is doing at any time. Alongside that a re 10 different presets that encompass lots of different types of cooking ranging from meat to bake goods. All you need to do is check the LCD touchscreen display and adjust any settings if you so wish.

Elsewhere are features such as a dehydration timer for up to 24 hours, along with temperature control between 90-400 degrees F. Its powerful 1800W motor means you can efficiently cook food in the healthiest way possible, cutting over 85% of fat compared to other methods of frying.

The device also comes with 12 accessories including wire racks, a skewer rack set, and a rotating basket so you’re good to go straight out of the box. It even has a bunch of 9 sample recipes so you can see the best that air frying has to offer. Not sure if it’s for you? Check out our look at the best air fryers and best air fryers under $100 to learn more about the subject.

The Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer is ordinarily priced at $255 but right now, you can buy it at Walmart for only $120. A saving of $135, there’s never been a better time to snap one up and enjoy superior cooking for less. Be quick as stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations