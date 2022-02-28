There are many great laptop deals and student laptop deals to pounce on right now, but today we can also throw at you one of the best Surface Pro deals. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is just $750 at Best Buy currently, which is an impressive savings of $180 from its regular price of $930 on a device that doesn’t often see such large discounts. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase, as is a deal on 15 months of Microsoft 365 and a free black Type Cover, so click over to Best Buy now to claim this great deal.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is the 12.3-inch incarnation of Microsoft’s hugely popular 2-in-1 Surface devices. It packs all of the power of a laptop into the touchscreen functionality of a tablet, creating a speedy, immersive device that’s a joy to use and difficult to put down. With a slightly larger screen than other Surface models, it’s great for creating professional documents and spreadsheets, taking notes in class, and creating and consuming content. It offers amazing battery life, reaching up to 15 hours between charges, which is quite impressive when you consider the amount of performance the Surface Pro 7+ is able to crank out.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is an incredibly versatile option if you’re in the market for a laptop or a tablet, and if you aren’t sure where it falls among your needs, you can check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison, as well as our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison. But whatever your needs, the Surface Pro 7+ makes a great all-purpose computing device. It’s able to power multiple 4K displays if you want to spread out at your desk, and it features a stellar webcam for keeping up with friends, family, colleagues, and collaborators. The bundled Type Cover, which comes in black, is a nice, sleek accessory that allows you to type on the Surface Pro 7+ like a laptop, and even includes a touchpad to complete the experience

Normally a piece of tech that pushes the $1,000 threshold, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is marked down to just $750 today. That’s a savings of $180 from its regular price, and it includes free shipping, a free Type Cover, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365. Click over to Best Buy now to get your new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+.

