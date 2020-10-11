  1. Deals
Save $20 on Madden NFL 21 for PS4 and Xbox One ahead of Prime Day

By

While Prime Day may be approaching this week, that doesn’t mean multiple deals aren’t taking place in preparation. As the week goes on and many Prime Day deals emerge, including multiple Prime Day gaming deals, various games have begun being discounted. While many of these titles are known to be on the older side, some are very recent releases and one such inclusion is Madden NFL 21 for the PS4 and Xbox One. The title released back in August and has now been discounted $20, bringing it down from $60 to $40 after just a few short months. With many enhancements to the formula and the promise of next-gen upgrades, the latest installment makes for a worthy investment.

With Madden NFL 21, you’re essentially getting two games in one. Both the PS4 and Xbox One version come equipped with the ability for a free upgrade on the next-gen systems. That means that  owners will be eligible to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series x and Series S version. All progress is said to carry over, so there’s no reason not to jump in and build up your Ultimate Team in preparation for the next-gen systems. Progress from Franchise and Face of the Franchise will also be carried over.

Moving off the field, Madden NFL 21 features a new mode known as The Yard. Matches in this mode move to backyards and other settings for a more urban playing field. Other modes consist of Face of the Franchise, which sees players rising through the ranks; Superstar KO, a multiplayer co-operative mode in which players must work together to eliminate players; and Madden Ultimate Team, where coins can be earned to purchase new players. Not only that, but new gameplay mechanics have been added for all new pass rush moves. Players will be able to have full control and feel the responsiveness while performing specific pass rush moves.

Madden NFL 21 is the strongest entry in the series yet. Coupled in with the fact that the game can be easily upgraded for free to next-gen systems, it makes picking it up now a no-brainer.

