Save $300 on this powerful Dell gaming laptop today

The best gaming laptop deals are a little different from regular laptop deals as they focus on offering great graphics cards, good looks, and some other gaming-exclusive features. Right now, you can buy a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $784, saving you $300 off the usual price. Easily one of the best Dell laptop deals going on at the moment, it’s sure to appeal to anyone looking for a great new way to game. Buy it now while the deal is on. Only a set number of laptops have been assigned at this price, and you won’t want to miss out.

Stemming from one of the best laptop brands around, you can be confident that, while the Dell G15 gaming laptop doesn’t quite rival the absolute best gaming laptops, it’s very much worth your time and money if you’re keen to game on the move without spending a fortune. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. While in an ideal world, you may wish to enjoy more memory or storage, at this price, you can’t really complain. It’s the sweet spot for specifications in this price range for sure. Alongside all that, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is more than capable of ensuring you can play the latest games while on the move.

Elsewhere, a gorgeous 15.6-inch full HD screen offers a great refresh rate of 120Hz. It means that action is silky smooth even when you’re playing something fast-paced. As well, 250 nits of brightness help enhance the picture while there are also narrow borders to ensure a sleeker look. Alienware Command Center software is included, too, so you can calibrate all your hardware and software just the way you like it. Basically, it’s like getting to enjoy a cheap Alienware laptop right down, with the inclusion of Game Shift technology.

Normally priced at $1,085, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to just $784 at Dell right now. A huge saving of $300, it’s the ideal time to enjoy gaming on the move for far less than usual. Be quick though. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations