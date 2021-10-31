  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Walmart today

By
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for the best time for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, you can score one today. You’ve likely already heard and read too much about supply chain issues, but this year for sure the best Black Friday deals could be the first ones you see as inventories are still recovering from the disruption caused by the coronavirus. Among the early Walmart Black Friday deals, we found a gem: $31 off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Instead of the Galaxy Watch 4’s normal $280 price, you can grab one today for just $249. There will be many awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals this year, but if you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, go for it.

Samsung introduced its latest smartwatch generation this past August. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest and most advanced iteration from Samsung. As Digital Trends wrote in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, “The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Wear OS smartwatch for smaller wrists.” Our reviewer gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 props for comfortable fit and size, for its fitness and health-tracking, two-day battery life, and seamless pairing with other Samsung devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has the same features as the larger and more expensive (by about $100) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two case sizes: a 44mm version that weighs 30.3 grams (g) and 40 mm, which weighs in at just 25.9g.  The Galaxy Watch 4 has an all-digital bezel and an Armor Aluminum case in your choice of black, green, or silver. The Watch 4 has a full-color display with a Gorilla Glass watch face cover, so concerns about scratching or breaking are minimal. The watch is also IP68 rated against water and dust so you can forget those worries as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Wear OS 3, the first Samsung watch to do so. The result is smooth integration with Google Play apps as well as Samsung apps. Health and fitness tracking includes heart rate, ECG, wellness assessment, sleep monitoring, and continuous SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation). The Galaxy Watch 4 also supports Samsung Health apps, Samsung Pay, and messages, phone, and Google Maps when you pair the watch with an Android smartphone.

Ordinarily $280 at Walmart, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale right now for $249, a $31 savings. The global strains on supply chains and shipping this year mean that waiting to buy later rather than snapping up the good deals as soon as you find them will end in disappointment. So don’t hesitate if you want to see a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on your wrist any time soon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Space Station astronauts use AR headset to upgrade particle physics hardware

NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur dons a Microsoft HoloLens, a mixed reality (or augmented reality) headset, which allows her to see both the spacearound her as well as digital displays in her field of view.

This Logitech G432 gaming headset is only $50 today

The Logitech G432 gaming headset with the microphone extended.

This 24-inch Asus gaming monitor is $200 at Walmart today

best gaming monitors under 200 asus vp228qg

Hubble captures creepy carbon star CW Leonis peering out from a screen of smoke

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrates Halloween this year with a striking observation of the carbon star CW Leonis, which resembles a baleful orange eye glaring from behind a shroud of smoke.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft peers deep into the atmosphere of Jupiter

Jupiter's banded appearance is created by the cloud-forming weather layer. This composite image shows views of Jupiter in infrared and visible light taken by the Gemini North telescope and NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

From Splatterhouse to Resident Evil, horror games found the fun in fear

Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Blink camera deals for October 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for October 2021

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for October 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best Garmin watch deals for October 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best iPhone 12 deals for October 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro