Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Walmart today

If you’ve been waiting for the best time for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, you can score one today. You’ve likely already heard and read too much about supply chain issues, but this year for sure the best Black Friday deals could be the first ones you see as inventories are still recovering from the disruption caused by the coronavirus. Among the early Walmart Black Friday deals, we found a gem: $31 off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Instead of the Galaxy Watch 4’s normal $280 price, you can grab one today for just $249. There will be many awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals this year, but if you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, go for it.

Samsung introduced its latest smartwatch generation this past August. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest and most advanced iteration from Samsung. As Digital Trends wrote in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, “The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Wear OS smartwatch for smaller wrists.” Our reviewer gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 props for comfortable fit and size, for its fitness and health-tracking, two-day battery life, and seamless pairing with other Samsung devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has the same features as the larger and more expensive (by about $100) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two case sizes: a 44mm version that weighs 30.3 grams (g) and 40 mm, which weighs in at just 25.9g. The Galaxy Watch 4 has an all-digital bezel and an Armor Aluminum case in your choice of black, green, or silver. The Watch 4 has a full-color display with a Gorilla Glass watch face cover, so concerns about scratching or breaking are minimal. The watch is also IP68 rated against water and dust so you can forget those worries as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Wear OS 3, the first Samsung watch to do so. The result is smooth integration with Google Play apps as well as Samsung apps. Health and fitness tracking includes heart rate, ECG, wellness assessment, sleep monitoring, and continuous SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation). The Galaxy Watch 4 also supports Samsung Health apps, Samsung Pay, and messages, phone, and Google Maps when you pair the watch with an Android smartphone.

Ordinarily $280 at Walmart, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale right now for $249, a $31 savings. The global strains on supply chains and shipping this year mean that waiting to buy later rather than snapping up the good deals as soon as you find them will end in disappointment. So don’t hesitate if you want to see a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on your wrist any time soon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations