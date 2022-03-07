If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop deals, it’s worth checking out all the Alienware deals going on. While typical laptop deals focus on machines that support more productivity-based tasks, a dedicated gaming laptop is something different. That’s why spotting an Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop for $350 at Dell is such a huge deal. Normally priced at $1,350, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is down to just $1,000 right now. As with all Dell deals, the offer is strictly limited so you’ll need to snap it up fast if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Offering much of what you would expect from the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop offers great specs. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor at its heart, backed up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. While the storage is a little low so you’ll need to juggle a few game installs, it’s still a reliable system. That’s certainly helped by its inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card that once combined with its 15.6-inch full HD display, makes games look great. The display offers a refresh rate of 165Hz so it’s ideal for silky smooth action and fast-moving scenes. It also has ComfortView Plus technology so it’s ideal for easing eyestrain, too.

Other features include superior cooling systems. The m15 has four independent copper heat-pipes that unify the copper surfaces so you get better heat dissipation across core components like the CPU, GPU, and fan assemblies. It’s possible to adjust power settings, too, so fans can ramp up their performance as needed. It’s all intelligently designed to ensure you get the best performance from the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop at all times.

Normally priced at $1,350, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is down to just $1,000 for a strictly limited time only at Dell. A huge saving of $350, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new gaming laptop for far less than usual. Be quick though. Dell sales rarely last long and you won’t want to miss out on this huge savings!

