Save $399 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop with 16GB of RAM today

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell's new XPS 13 laptop.

Looking for one of the best laptop deals going on right now? We’re huge fans of being able to buy a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop for way less than usual. Ordinarily priced at $1,820, you can buy one for just $1,421 for a limited time only, saving $399. Easily one of the most appealing Dell laptop deals going on, this is the ideal time to enjoy the stunningly small Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop for less than usual. Buy it now while stock lasts.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is instantly a good start for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. It means you’re guaranteed great build quality and some well-thought-out features. That’s why the system offers a lot of what the best laptops provide. The laptop uses an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory so it’s ideally suited for multitasking and working productively while on the move. Such functionality is further enhanced by its 512GB of SSD storage so you can store plenty of files on the laptop without ever worrying about running out of space. There’s no need to rely on cloud storage here because it’s a fairly powerful and storage-heavy device.

However, it’s the Dell XPS 13 Touch’s screen that really makes it stand out from the crowd. It has a 13.4-inch 3.5K touchscreen with a remarkable resolution of 3,456 x 2,160 so it makes everything look fantastic. Its use of OLED technology means that colors look vibrant at all times while you also get better-looking blacks on-screen so nothing hides away. Anti-reflection technology along with 400 nits of brightness means it looks great in all lighting conditions, too. Well designed in every way, the Dell XPS Touch has nearly non-existent bezels thanks to Dell’s InfinityEdge technology with the laptop fitting into a footprint that’s more similar to an 11-inch laptop, saving you valuable space and weight.

Normally priced at $1,820, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is down to just $1,421 right now at Dell. A saving of $399, this is the perfect time to upgrade to a gorgeous looking productivity powerhouse for less. Buy it now while the sale is still on.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

