Dell XPS 15 laptop gets $400 price cut in epic flash deal

Dell is one of the best and most trusted names in the laptop business, and if you’re on the hunt for some great Dell laptop deals, look no further than the Dell XPS 15, which you can get for just $1,500 if you purchase directly from Dell right now. That’s a huge discount of $400 off its regular price of $1,900, and free next-day delivery is also included, making this one of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll find out there.

While we think the Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop around, it also makes a great option among the best business laptops, as well as a great laptop for creators and other professionals. It’s powered by an eight-core Intel Core i7 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of dedicated RAM, 16GB of system memory, and a 512GB solid state drive. These all combine to push creative projects through to the finish line, and to give anyone from creators to musicians the power they need to get real-time playback of high-quality video, audio, and photo edits for their work.

If you’re uncertain about what your needs are in a new laptop, you can check out our laptop buying guide. But the Dell XPS 15 is a versatile computer that is tailor-made for anyone’s workflow and computing needs. Its razor-sharp InfinityEdge display allows you take advantage of the superior contrast of HDR video, perfect for a weekend binge watch. And even with that great display and all the power it packs, the Dell XPS 15 doesn’t sacrifice much on efficiency. It includes Dell Power Manager with adaptive performance, which monitors the work you’re doing and changes the power of the CPU to give you optimized performance and less battery drain when you aren’t able to be plugged into an outlet, allowing the Dell XPS 15 to last up to over eight hours on a single charge.

Powerful, versatile, and ready to go anywhere with you, the Dell XPS 15 is a great laptop option at just about any price. With this $400 savings at Dell that brings the price all the way down to just $1,500, it’s practically a steal. Click over to Dell now to claim one for yourself.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations