Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 today

It’s not hard to find laptop deals among the different retailers, but not all of them are worth the investment. If you want top-of-the-line machines that will be able to keep up with the most demanding activities, you should browse Dell laptop deals — in particular, Dell XPS deals. If you’re interested, there’s currently a $400 discount available from Dell for the powerful and gorgeous Dell XPS 15.

Today’s best Dell XPS 15 deal

Why Buy:

Powerful specifications, including Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

16GB of RAM can handle intensive applications

Gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED screen

Customize your system’s performance with Dell Power Manager

Dell XPS laptops are always included in Digital Trends’ best laptops, so you’re sure of the quality that you’ll get if you take advantage of Dell’s $400 price cut for the Dell XPS 15, which brings its price down to $1,900 from its original price of $2,300. It’s still a significant investment, but you won’t regret it because the laptop’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. According to our laptop buying guide, 16GB of RAM is recommended if you’re planning to use the machine for intensive applications, or if you’re involved in any kind of content creation. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough to install your essential software and keep your important documents.

Another major selling point of the Dell XPS 15 is its 15.6-inch OLED screen that offers an edge-to-edge view and Dolby Vision high dynamic range, for excellent colors and blacks while you’re working on presentations or catching up with your favorite streaming shows, among many purposes for the impressive display. The screen also comes with Dell’s Eyesafe technology, which reduces harmful blue light that strains your eyes, without sacrificing the quality of the display.

With Dell Power Manager, you’ll be able to manage the system behaviors of the Dell XPS 15, including its fan speeds and battery life. You’ll also be able to choose between four power modes, namely quiet, performance, cool, and optimized. Dell promises up to 9 hours of streaming with the Dell XPS 15, and the laptop will stay cool throughout that time with the help of its advanced thermal design that uses dual fans and dual heat pipes to disperse heat.

When are the best Dell XPS 15 deals?

The Dell XPS 15 is a powerful laptop that can function as your work companion for complicated tasks and as your recreational tool with its beautiful screen. However, it doesn’t come cheap, so interested shoppers are always on the lookout for Dell XPS 15 deals. The biggest discounts for the laptop arrive during Amazon’s Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, when stocks of the device almost always get sold out. That’s because retailers offer hundreds of dollars of price cuts for the Dell XPS 15 during those events, in addition to similar reductions on the prices of similarly powerful laptops.

However, there are many reasons for deciding to not wait for these major sales events to purchase the Dell XPS 15. For example, if the laptop that you’re using provides uncertain performance when you’re working, if you need a reliable machine for a new job, or if you want to invest some extra cash on a powerful laptop instead of spending the money on frivolous things. If you decide to purchase the Dell XPS 15 now, don’t worry because you can enjoy a discount that’s similar to what you can expect from Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday if you buy it directly from Dell.

If you think the Dell XPS 15 is the perfect laptop for you, it’s actually highly recommended that you take advantage of Dell’s offer as soon as you can. There’s no telling when it will end, and while there’s a chance for bigger discounts in any of the upcoming sales events, you can’t be sure that the price cuts will be bigger, or even if the Dell XPS 15 will be part of retailers’ offerings. The chance for much lower prices may be worth the delay, but if you simply can’t wait to get the laptop in your hands, it’s perfectly fine to take advantage of Dell’s $400 discount, which is already a pretty significant reduction.

