Save $50 on latest Apple MacBook Air ahead of Prime Day 2020

This year’s early Prime Day deals are among the best we’ve ever seen. Everything from Fire TV Sticks to iPads are substantially marked down — but the Prime Day MacBook deals are especially noteworthy. The latest model of the Apple MacBook Air is discounted from $999 to $949, which amounts to $49 in savings on one of the best (if not the best) laptop models out there. This is an early Prime Day deal, which means that it’s highly unlikely that the price will go down any more by the actual October 13 Prime Day, so now is the best time to take advantage of the rare and sizable discount.

The Apple MacBook Air is perfect for students and those on the move. Sleek, lightweight, and easily portable, this laptop boasts a high-res Retina display, 8 GB of memory, and up to 11 hours of battery life all within its convenient 13-inch model. There are also two ThunderBolt 3 ports included on the sides for easy USB-C connection and a Touch ID button that saves you the time and annoyance of having to re-enter your passwords over and over again. Plus: it’s available in three different colors — space gray, silver, and gold — which allows customers to add some personal flare to a traditionally standardized product.

Despite its deceptively small size, this Apple MacBook Air operates on a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, which offers high-speed everyday computing on things like running web browsers, Office applications, and even low-end games. Additionally, this model promises speakers with 2x more bass and 25% more volume than other models, which will provide better quality for avid music listeners and Netflix streamers. To be clear: This is not a laptop for those looking for serious processing power, but it’s perfect for busy consumers that want a high-quality and high-speed model that can easily slip into a backpack and keep up with their on-the-go lifestyle.

MacBook Air deals — especially on such recent models — are not offered as often as you may think. So, those in the market for a new laptop should act fast and save themselves $49 with the $949 Apple MacBook Air Prime Day deal. Remember: This is an early Prime Day deal, which means that the price will likely not dip any lower than this, so it’s wisest to act now before the deal slips away after October 14.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations