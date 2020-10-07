In one of our early Prime Day deals, the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 65GB Wi-Fi tablet drops in price from $400 to $350 with free one-day shipping and free returns. That’s $50 in savings you can put toward another great find on Prime Day. The 128GB version is also reduced $50, from $480 to $430. These Samsung Galaxy Tabs are packed with features that make them a great value, and you’ll even get two free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase, so you can take a break from those pesky ads. But if those price points are too high for what you need, check out some of the cheaper options in our Prime Day tablet deals. And keep in mind, you can get 6 months of interest-free financing if you’re approved for the Amazon Store Card.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has a gorgeous 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, which will automatically adjust to the lighting in your environment to provide superior picture quality. An octa-core processor provides for faster load times so you can play high-resolution video games, and the Dolby Atmos surround sound quad speaker ensures you hear crisp and clear audio when you’re streaming.

This tablet weighs just 0.88 pounds and is thin enough to slip into the side pocket of your bag or briefcase. That makes it ideal for travel, especially considering you can get up to 14.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. It charges quickly as well, so you’ll be able to give it some juice even if you’re in a hurry. And for a relatively inexpensive device, it provides a ton of convenient functionality. In addition to streaming, browsing, and playing games, it allows you to control all the Wi-Fi-connected devices in your home from one place. You’ll even be able to place calls and texts while your phone is out of reach, provided you have a Wi-Fi or carrier connection.

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e hit this $350 price just two other times this year, so it’s not exactly a frequent price drop. And last year’s Black Friday sale was less impressive, with only a $30 discount. If you want to snag this beautifully streamlined and functional device, now is the time to make your purchase. You’ll save $50 off the retail price of $400. Think ahead to holiday gifts, or go ahead and treat yourself!

