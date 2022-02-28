Save $500 on Dell’s best work-from-home laptop right now

While there’s been a lot of focus in the past few years on gaming laptops, but a lot of folks just need a laptop that works well and can be used for work or study. Of course, even these can be expensive, and even if you grab a deal from our best laptops under $1,000, you still might get something that doesn’t quite fit your needs, so that can be quite a dilemma. Luckily, Dell has discounted one of its better work laptops, the Vostro 3510, and brought it down from $1,113 to $599, which is a pretty massive discount; nearly half the price off, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’re going to find today.

Probably one of the better aspects of the laptop is the 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7, which should support most productivity software without any issues, and combined with the 8GB of RAM, should be able to handle almost all your work applications without too much issue. That means you can take your work on the go quite easily, or use the device as a desktop replacement, especially given the 15.6-inch HD screen, which provides you with some pretty great screen real estate and should make life much easier. That being said, if you’re using it as a desktop replacement, you can pair it with something from our desktop monitor deals for some extra screen space. We’ll also point out that the Vostro 3510 comes with Dell’s own proprietary blue-light filtering software, which provides protection from blue light without having the strong yellow tinge you often get with other blue-light filtering technologies.

Alongside all that, there’s a perfectly workable 256 GB SSD for you to store your files in, although you could also consider grabbing an external hard drive to supplement that a little. As for the keyboard, it’s pretty great to use since Dell has utilized the whole width of the laptop for the keyboard, meaning you get nice big keycaps with nice travel. The mouse pad is also pretty great, given that it’s in the center and rather large, although most people might want to grab a mouse from our wireless mouse deals to make life a bit easier.

If you’re looking for a great work laptop, the Vostro 3510 is a great option, and the massive sale from Dell that brings it down to $599 from $1,113 is a great opportunity to grab one. Of course, if the Vostro 3150 doesn’t tickle your fancy, check out one of our other great laptop deals for something that might fit your needs better.

