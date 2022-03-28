Save $600 on this powerful Alienware gaming PC today

If you’ve been looking for the best gaming PC deals, we’ve found a fantastic highlight in the form of the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop at Dell. Normally priced at $2,000, it’s down to just $1,400 right now, saving you a huge $600 off the regular price. Offering plenty of great hardware, it’s the ideal gaming desktop for many people who have been trying to hunt down the best Alienware deals for a while. As with all great deals though, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’ll shoot straight back up to its regular price. Hit the buy button now so you don’t miss out or read on while we tell you all about why it’s so great.

Including much of what you would expect from one of the best gaming desktops, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is hugely appealing. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of memory plus a huge 1TB of SSD storage. Many systems opt for less storage space or just 8GB of memory so you can be confident that the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. It offers sufficient room for installing plenty of games while providing you with plenty of RAM, too, for multitasking purposes. In addition, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop also includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. With a hefty 12GB of VRAM, it’s a great graphics card for helping you play the latest games without a problem.

That’s the beauty behind the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop. Everything about it has been designed intelligently so it’s so much more than just its hardware. For instance, it offers extensive cooling thanks to its smart thermal design that includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes along with integrated vapor chambers. Designed to ensure the optimal space for air to circulate in, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop offers the best airflow possible. That way, you get lower temperatures and better performance.

Normally priced at $2,000, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is down to just $1,400 for a limited time only. This is a great time to treat yourself to a superior gaming system for less. Buy it now while stocks last.

