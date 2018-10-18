Save energy and money with a $45 discount on the Nest smart thermostat

Share

Smart home appliances not only help us feel connected and comfortable while at home, they also help us feel secure while away. Among these, smart home thermostats are controllable from anywhere using a smartphone so when temperatures spike up, a smart thermostat will help you cut costs on your electric bill. While there are many smart thermostats to choose from, including Hive, Honeywell, and Ecobee to name a few, the Nest Learning Thermostat is considered one of the most popular brands on the market right now.

If you’re searching for a reliable auto-programmable thermostat, the 3rd-generation Nest thermostat device is made of high-quality hardware that won’t let you down. Normally priced at $250, the stainless steel thermostat is currently on sale on Amazon at a discounted price of $204, which is a sweet savings of more than $45. This is good news if you’re a fan of Google smart home products. Just say “Ok Google, set the temperature to 70 degrees,” and keep your home adjusted to your liking. If you own Amazon devices the Nest company is also compatible with Alexa through Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Echo Dot.

In just a week after installing the Nest thermostat, you will find that it learns your habits and preferences and automatically adjusts the temperature accordingly. Depending on what time you get home from work, the Nest thermostat will time its heating cycle to ensure you stay warm and cozy this fall and winter. Through the Nest app, the smart thermostat’s Energy History function also lets you see how often your system has run in the last 10 days. This is intended so that you can make smart choices about your temperature preferences and save energy.

Recently, Google’s Nest thermostat just got a new look with three new colors to fit your home aesthetic needs. You can choose from up to a total of seven colors now, but you won’t find the new Polished Steel, Mirror Black, and Brass colors on Amazon just yet. If a smart thermostat wasn’t on your budget before, now might be the time to grab one while the price is low.

