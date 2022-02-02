65-inch TVs Under $500 for Super Bowl 2022

If you’ve been hankering for a new screen in our Super Bowl TV deals, there are some great options for you today, all below $500, so you won’t have to break the bank. All the TVs here are 65 inches and come with 4K, meaning you’ll get a good viewing experience regardless of which one you pick.

Sceptre 65-inch Class — $408.00

While not one of the better-known manufacturers, Sceptre still puts out a reasonably strong 4K screen. While it doesn’t have the higher 120Hz refresh rate that works well for fast-paced content like sports, it does have HDR, so you’re getting a high crisp image with higher contrast ratios. It also has two internal speakers that you can use if you don’t have your theatre setup, although you can still grab a great budget soundbar to pair it with. It also has a pretty nice viewing angle of 178 degrees, so you can have a few buddies over when watching the Super Bowl.

Hisense 65-inch Class — $450, was $600

Hisense has been in the game a while, and that’s reflected in the quality of their product. This 65-inch TV with 4K resolution has all the trappings of a modern screen, with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant integration, so you have much more control than a traditional Smart TV. Similar to the Sceptre, it has a 60Hz refresh rate and slightly better Dolby HDR and HDR 10, so between the two, you’re going to get a much better color quality on the Hisense.

TCL 65-inch Class 4 Series — $500, was $700

If you like Smart TVs and prefer Roku TV to Android TV, this TCL is a great option. Beyond just the convenience of Roku, it also has integrations with Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, as well as a simple remote and the Roku app that you can use for voice control. In terms of image, you get HDR10 and Roku’s Clear Motion Index 120, which should help smooth out any tearing or pixelation that comes with watching the high-paced action of the Super Bowl. In terms of cost vs. feature, the TCL is probably one of the best 4K TV deals you’re going to find today.

VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series — $500, was $600

If you don’t have a specific preference for smart platform, the Vizio is a great middle ground that integrates into Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Much like the TCL, it comes with a three-month subscription to Apple TV if you’re a new subscriber. It has an internal upscaling CPU, which is great if you don’t have a lot of 4K content, and it even has a gaming mode, which should work pretty well with sports. Aside from that, it has HDR 10 and Dobly HDR and active pixel tuning, which is a very detailed level of contrast adjustment.

While these are all great options for a Super Bowl TV, if you’re looking for something slightly bigger, check out our 75-inch TV deals.

