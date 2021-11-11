This 50-inch TV is down to $248 at Walmart for Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals will give you the chance to upgrade the screen in your home theater setup, and this year, there’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals to choose from. If you think 50-inch TV deals are the perfect size for your living room, then you should check out Walmart’s offer for this 50-inch 4K TV from Sceptre that slashes its price by $80, bringing it down to a more affordable $248 from its original price of $328.

The Sceptre U515CV-U features a 50-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for unparalleled color and brilliance that combine for lifelike images on the display. The 4K TV offers three HDMI ports so you can freely switch between three different sources, as well as a swivel base with rotations of up to 15 degrees so that you can make adjustments depending on where you are sitting.

Unlike the entries in Digital Trends’ best TVs, the Sceptre U515CV-U isn’t a smart TV. However, that can easily be fixed by using a streaming device like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which easily plugs into one of the TV’s HDMI ports to transform it into a smart TV that’s running on the Roku platform. With a streaming device, you can access your favorite streaming services on the Sceptre U515CV-U for a virtually unlimited library of 4K content for you to watch.

Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your home theater setup, with offers like Walmart’s discount for the Sceptre U515CV-U. The retailer is offering the 50-inch 4K TV for just $248, down $80 from its original price of $328. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Sceptre U515CV-U 4K TV, you shouldn’t take too long to think about it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 50-inch 4K TV for cheap.

