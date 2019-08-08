Deals

Secure your home with the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, now $59 off from Amazon

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
schlage sense smart deadbolt amazon shlage

There are many ways to go about securing your home. You can keep it traditional, under lock and key, or simply choose the “smart” option and go keyless. Keys can easily be duplicated and aren’t the easiest solution when you get locked out of your house. In this digital age, you can now unlock your home with your smartphone using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt. If its $230 list price is over your budget, Amazon is ready to hand it over for $59 less. You can also qualify to slash another $50 off the sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt comes in a variety of models and colors to match your home decor. Since this smart lock is battery operated, no hardwiring is required, so there shouldn’t be a need to call for your local handyman. It can be easily and quickly installed with just a few screws to keep it in place.

It isn’t smart if it doesn’t make your life any easier or more convenient. Schlage’s Sense Smart Deadbolt saves you the time of having to dig through your bags or pockets in search of your keys. All you have to do now is pair the lock with your smartphone via Bluetooth and enter the access code of your choosing on the touchscreen. The accompanying Schlage Sense app enables you to share this access with friends and family, manage codes, set schedules, and view usage history.

Four AA batteries are required to spark this smart lock to life, and it is estimated to last for about a year of average use. Schlage Sense is built with a low battery indicator that will remind you to get them replaced weeks in advance. Should the power go out at home, the lock will still accept access codes.

Additional features include being able to lock/unlock your door from anywhere, as well as voice control, but you’ll have to get the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter (not included), along with Alexa or the Apple Home Kit. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt gives you quite the bang for your buck with its unique functionality. Amazon just puts the cherry on top with a 26% price cut. Lock in this deal now and unlock smart capabilities.

Looking for more options? You might want to check out the best smart locks, video doorbells, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

