Walmart drops awesome pre-Black Friday deals on Schwinn e-bikes, saving you $200

Traffic problems and air pollution caused by carbon emissions from vehicles are becoming more and more prevalent as urban populations grow. But thanks to electric bicycles, people now have a more practical and responsible option when it comes to commuting or getting around town. Aside from being environmentally friendly, the use of e-bikes offers economic as well as physical and health benefits.

Now is a great time to score an e-bike deal. Ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Walmart is already dropping the prices of various e-bikes, including the Schwinn Sidewinder and the Schwinn EC1. Both models are on sale for only $898 – $200 below their usual $1,098 price tag. Whether you are an adventure junkie looking for an alternative commuting practice or seeking to enjoy the outdoors without some of the situational challenges of hill climbing and lengthy travel times, look no further. The deals are made even sweeter with the inclusion of a 2-year warranty on the battery and electric parts and a limited lifetime warranty on the frame and fork.

These Schwinn electric bicycles are integrated with a motor and a lithium-ion battery. Pedaling will activate the motor, providing you with an extra level of assistance that can be controlled with the thumb pad on the handlebar. There are a total of five pedal-assist modes to choose from, reaching up to 20 miles per hour. Both e-bikes are estimated to last for up to 30 miles, depending on the level of assistance used, the weight on the bike, and the path you take. Charging is easy using a standard household outlet and will fill up the e-bike in about six hours.

Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain-Style Electric Bicycle – $898

This mountain-style Schwinn e-bike sports a durable steel frame with a coil spring suspension fork, making it perfect for bike paths or roads. It’s equipped with a 250-watt rear hub-drive motor that can be controlled, coupled with front and rear alloy disc brakes for precision stopping power. You’ll also be able to shift smoothly through 21 speeds with the Microshift trigger shifter and Shimano Tourney RDTY500 derailleur.

With 26-inch wheels, the e-bike will fit adult riders who are between 5 foot, 4 inches and 6 foot, 2 inches tall or up to 250 pounds in weight. It also has an LCD display so you can check vital e-bike information like battery and speed. Normally selling for $1,098, the Schwinn Sidewinder can be yours for only $898. Order now on Walmart while supplies last.

Schwinn EC1 Cruiser-Style Electric Bicycle – $898

If looks are important to you and you want something that screams classic more than sporty, then consider the Schwinn EC1 instead. This model flaunts a vintage-inspired aluminum frame with a comfortable riding position and a dual-spring saddle. Similar to the Schwinn Sidewinder, it comes packed with a 250-watt hub-drive controllable pedal-assist motor, precise front and rear alloy disc brakes, as well as 26-inch wheels suitable for adult riders.

This Schwinn e-bike allows you to shift evenly through seven speeds with Shimano Revoshift shifters and Shimano Tourney RDTZ31. It also has an LCD display for easy viewing of the battery level, speed level, and other important e-bike information. You can score the Schwinn EC1 now on Walmart at a discounted price of $898. Order today and walk away with a cool savings of $200.

