If you’ve been lucky enough to get hold of a PlayStation 5 recently or you’re keen to enjoy even more games for your existing PlayStation 4, you need a PS Plus membership. Right now is the perfect time to buy it from Best Buy. Reduced from $60 to $40, you’re saving a huge $20 off a year’s worth of PS Plus if you buy today. You really should. Read on while we explain all the wonders of PlayStation Plus. This is truly one of the best Cyber Monday deals for PlayStation owners, working out at only $3.33 per month.

If you’re wondering what is PlayStation Plus, you’ve been missing out all this time. Sony’s service has been around for over a decade and it has evolved substantially in that time. It provides you with plenty of perks and benefits at a low price. At its simplest, but potentially greatest, it gives you free games. Each month, Sony announces what new games are coming to the service. Typically, these are a mixture of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. Of course, if you own a PlayStation 5, you can still play all the PlayStation 4 games too. All you have to do is select them in the PlayStation store, maybe download them, and that’s it. They’re yours for as long as you have a PlayStation Plus membership. If your membership lapses, simply resubscribe (such as via this deal) to regain them.

PlayStation 5 members also have access to the PS Plus Collection. A list is full of PS4 games including Bloodborne, God of War, Infamous Second Son, and many other major titles, so you can enjoy catching up on some classic PS4 games on your new console. It’s a pretty special list that includes both first-party and third-party games.

PlayStation Plus goes further than just free games though. It also gives you the chance to play other games online. Some games don’t require PS Plus to play online but the majority do, and having a PlayStation Plus membership means you don’t have to think twice about teaming up with your buddies. You can simply get on with having plenty of fun whenever you want to.

On top of all that functionality, you also get substantial discounts in the digital PS Store. Sometimes, it’s only an extra 10% off (but that’s sure to add up over time) but other times, you can save a huge chunk of change by being a PS Plus member. And occasionally, these discounts also apply to pre-orders of the latest games. In the past, subscribers were able to save a fortune on Hitman 3 — Deluxe Edition, for instance. If you’re a regular gamer, those savings soon add up and work out that your membership pays for itself in barely any time at all.

Is that enough for you? Well, there’s more! PS Plus members also gain access to cloud storage. That way, you can store all your files on the cloud meaning you’re not dependent on physical storage for preserving all your save games. You get 100GB of storage which should be more than enough for most players. All you need to do is switch auto-syncing on and the console and membership does all the hard work for you. Finally, other perks emerge too over time. These can be exclusive in-game content, exclusive avatars and themes, or even simply free shipping when ordering a PS5 directly from Sony.

Ordinarily priced at $60, you can snap up a 12-month PS Plus membership for just $40 at Best Buy right now. It’s a truly fantastic deal for avid gamers. You won’t want to miss out.

