Expand your game storage with this 2TB PS5 SSD and save $140

Whether you need to expand the storage of your PC, PlayStation 5, or other similar devices, you’ll want to take advantage of the discounts that retailers are offering with their hard drive deals. Upgrade the computer and consoles that you purchased from gaming PC deals and PlayStation deals to be able to install more games, through products like the Seagate FireCuda 530. The 2TB SSD is available from Amazon for just $375, after a $140 discount to its original price of $515.

The best SSDs don’t just deliver fast read and write speeds, but they are also reliable to safeguard the data that they hold. You’ll get both of these benefits with the Seagate FireCuda 530, which offers performance of up to 7300 MB/s and transfer speeds that are up to twice as fast as PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA SSDs. For your peace of mind against memory wipes and accidents, the SSD comes with a five-year limited warranty and access to Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services for three years. The service will help prevent data loss and retrieve the files in the SSD in case of water damage or natural disasters.

The Seagate FireCuda 530, one of Digital Trends’ best NVMe SSDs, is compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 5, as it meets the console’s required specifications for SSDs in terms of performance and dimensions. You’ll have to purchase a heat sink or heat transfer sheet if you’re planning to it for the PS5. An additional 2TB of storage will do wonders for your gaming library — with more games installed on the console, you’ll be able to play multiple games at a time instead of having to focus on just a few titles.

After buying a computer or a video game console like the PlayStation 5, you can further maximize your investment with a storage upgrade. SSD’s usually don’t come cheap, so you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s $140 price cut for the 2TB version of the Seagate FireCuda 530, which makes it more affordable at $375 compared to its original price of $515. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Seagate FireCuda 530.

