We might not be traveling in flying cars and hovercrafts but having an electric scooter will have all your friends wondering why they don’t travel with one themselves. Forget electric skateboards and hoverboards, you want to start 2019 with an electric scooter. This Cyber Monday, Amazon is slashing prices on the Segway MiniPro and Segway MiniLite, the electric hands-free scooter vehicles that you can control straight from your phone via Bluetooth. Just in time for the holiday season you can grab these fancy electric scooters for a fraction of the price, sold exclusively on Amazon.

SEGWAY MINIPRO

With the holidays now beginning, you can grab the Segway MiniPro for just $335 on Amazon, today only. Usually priced at $550, you can save $215 on the Segway for Cyber Monday.

The Segway MiniPro tops out at 10 mph and has a 12.5-mile range, so you’ll have no trouble covering ground to show it off. Through the app you can also sound an anti-theft alarm, see vehicle diagnostics, control speed, and even customize your LED tail lights. With the adoption of electric scooters and bike rental services in major cities, having your own electric scooter for personal transportation is becoming a very convenient proposition.

SEGWAY MINILITE

If you wanted a smaller and less expensive version, the Segway MiniLite is also on sale today for just $200. The MiniLite is normally priced at $400 on Amazon so this is a sweet 50-percent off discount. The MiniLite is a lightweight, self-balancing electric scooter designed specifically for younger riders, age six and up. While it is easy to ride, you have to pass a short tutorial to learn basic riding skills.

The device reaches 10 mph and has an 11-mile range. There are rear customizable LED lights for safe traveling. Using the MiniLite smartphone app allows you to pair your phone with the MiniLite via Bluetooth and lets you operate the device remotely. You can view vehicle diagnostics, adjust the steering sensitivity, and adjust speed controls and lights.

If you’ve been a fan of electric scooters but lost interest when you saw the price range, now is the perfect chance to take advantage of these deals.

