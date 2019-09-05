Along with Sony and Bose, Sennheiser remains a popular go-to choice for audiophiles in search of top-quality wireless headphones. The company is also known for its premium noise-canceling cans, such as the Momentum series. Amazon currently has a deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones which lets you in on a booming 57% discount. This brings its standard $500 price tag to an all-time low of just $214.

The Momentum 2.0 is part of the all-new, second-generation family of Momentum headphones. It’s actually rebranded in the U.S., Australia, and Canada with a new name — the HD1 Wireless. Apart from this labeling tweak, both pairs are virtually the same.

Sennheiser has made significant upgrades to the original Momentum’s design. The frame is compact and collapsible for easy storage in the included case, while the headband and earcups are densely padded with leather-covered memory foam for extreme comfort. Its overall profile may have become bulkier than before, but it’s definitely a leap ahead in terms of wearability and portability.

This popular pair of Sennheiser cans is outfitted with a hybrid active noise cancellation called NoiseGard. This feature uses four exterior microphones to virtually block out any unwanted ambient sound. There’s also the VoiceMax, a technology consisting of dual omnidirectional microphones that eliminate external noise for perfect speech intelligibility. Even in noisy environments, these headphones can produce dramatically enhanced sound quality for music and clearer voice input for calls.

With Bluetooth and NFC connectivity options, the Momentum 2.0 gives you complete freedom of movement. Wireless connection is excellent that you may find yourself forgetting that your phone is even there. Whether it’s in your pocket or left on the table as you wander around, you’ll experience very minimal issues within a 30-foot range. Music playback and other control buttons can be easily accessed through the right earcup.

If you’re gearing up for long listening sessions, the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones will serve you well. Its 22-hour battery life is more than enough to accompany you throughout the day, but you can always count on the included cable for extended playback or if you want to use it with a computer. Rock out your favorite tunes in total isolation by ordering it today on Amazon for only $214 instead of the usual $500.

