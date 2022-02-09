Sennheiser wireless earbuds are $100 off right now!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might be looking through our headphone deals to get something nice for your audiophile loved one. Well, luckily, Best Buy has an excellent deal on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for just $200, down from $300 and is a significant $100 discount.

If you’re not familiar with Sennheiser, the company produces some of the best audio equipment in the business. Its studio headphones are considered to be standard for music producers worldwide. The Momentum 2 takes Sennheiser’s great design experience and skills and applies them to a great pair of wireless, noise-canceling earbuds driven by a 7mm dynamic driver. As for the quality of the sound itself, it’s very clean, with a harmonic distortion of just 0.08% and a huge frequency response range from 5Hz to 21 kHz. That may all sound a little bit over-complicated, but it mostly just means that the Momentum 2s can reproduce a wide range of sound with minimal distortion so that the listeners hear the audio as close as it’s intended to sound.

Of course, you aren’t going to get some high-class in-ear headphones without added features, and you’ll be happy to note that the Momentum 2 has everything you’d expect. For starters, not only do these earphones have active and passive noise cancellation but also environmental noise cancellation, which is essentially Sennheiser’s transparency mode that cancels ambient noise when talking to people. It also has IPX4 resistance, which should help deal with most of the elements, while the connectivity in the form of Bluetooth 5.0 should have you enjoying your tunes or podcasts without any choppiness in sound. Battery life is also pretty good at up to seven hours, and the silicone tips provide an ergonomic fit that should help you keep them on for quite a while without being bothered. There’s also a great equalizer and app management software, although you can easily control the headphones themselves by tapping them in different ways.

Getting the Sennheiser Momentum 2 for just $200 is a steal given the company’s pedigree in the audio business. That being said, if you prefer something a bit different or familiar, check out our AirPods deals and our Powerbeats Pro deals for something that tickles your fancy a bit more.

