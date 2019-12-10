Has your noisy environment gotten under your skin? The good news is, you can drown it all out with a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones. Sennheiser is one of the top brands you can consider along with Bose and Sony that deliver supreme audio reproduction with a feature for ANC. And if you hate having to untangle those pesky cables, Sennheiser managed to cut the cord of the premium Momentum 2.0 and the more affordable HD 4.50 SE. While this kind of headphone would normally set you back by a couple of hundred dollars, Amazon plummets its prices with discounts up to 60%.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 — $199 (60% off)

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 delivers in design and durability with a stainless steel frame. Sennheiser made improvements to the original headphones by boosting its portability and wearability. The frame is now collapsible and can be stowed in the included case while the headband and earcups are heavily padded with memory foam encased in leather. It may be a bit bulkier than it was but it sure puts comfort first with less pressure on your ears, better noise isolation, and it shouldn’t weigh you down at 260g.

Sennheiser’s bestselling pair supports freedom of movement with Bluetooth 4.0 technology and NFC in place, allowing you to instantly connect two of them at the same time and up to eight devices in its pairing list within a 30-foot range. You can forget about being tethered to your phone as all the necessary controls are accessible from the right earcup but you can still opt for a hardwired connection with the provision of the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

With NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation in place, four exterior microphones effectively eliminate background noise. This feature instantly allows you to appreciate Sennheiser’s signature sound that is generally rich, full-bodied, and reverberates throughout the audio spectrum with a frequency response of 16-22,000 Hz to boot. Vocal clarity for calls is made possible with VoiceMax technology incorporated on the built-in microphone housed in each earcup that keeps external noise down to a minimum for perfect speech intelligibility.

Long listening sessions are attainable with a battery that can last up to 22 hours on a single charge with Bluetooth and NoiseGard employed. Get this sonically gifted pair of around-ear headphones at a steal while Amazon has it on sale for as low as $200 instead of $500.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE — $130 (35% Off)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 SE is one of the most budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones you’d find in today’s market. Like the Momentum 2.0, it does not skimp on portability or wearability with a foldable frame as well as memory-foam-cushioned earcups and headband. However, it is more cost-efficient and lightweight at only 238 grams with an all-plastic construction. As for controls, Sennheiser still makes it convenient to configure music playback, incoming calls, and volume on the right earcup along with a MicroUSB slot for recharging. The left ear cup contains the NFC (near field communication) chip for quick and seamless pairing with compatible smart devices.

Active noise cancellation is also one of its prime features. Needless to say, an unadulterated listening experience, as well as clear crisp calls, are both possible with NoiseGard tech, which virtually eliminates unwanted ambient sound through its dual omnidirectional microphones. This feature is matched with a frequency response of 18 – 22,000Hz that gives way to a deep resounding bass that continues to be well balanced through the mids and highs thanks to its proprietary drivers.

Wireless freedom and ease of movement are backed up with the aptX certified Bluetooth 4.0 technology. And if you’re constantly on the go its long-lasting battery can be stretched up to 19 hours with active noise cancellation employed and up to 25 hours without. You may also opt for a passive and wired listening session with the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio cable and jack should you happen to run out of juice.

Normally retailing for $200, Amazon’s $70 price cut makes it available for only $130.

