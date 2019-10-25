Amazon chops $54 off the best true wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum

True wireless earbuds are gradually gaining popularity that AirPods, although immensely popular and truly great, are no longer your sole option. Sennheiser’s entry is the Momentum true wireless earbuds, which got a terrific review from us earlier this year, calling them the best-sounding true wireless earbuds that you can buy. The only thing that stops them from being absolutely perfect are their mediocre battery life. Right now, you can snag these premium wireless earbuds on Amazon for a cool $54 less. Instead of their normal retail price of $300, get them for $246.

The Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds are surprisingly light. Yes, they are truly wireless earbuds so lack of weight is to be expected but honestly, you would forget you have them on unless music is playing. Their lightness also makes them quite comfy. They’re bound to stay put in your ears without having to apply too much force to your sensitive bits. The earbuds shimmer with Sennheiser’s signature silver logo, and when you pull them out from their magnetic charging stands, they’ll flash red and blue, signaling that they’re ready to pair. Simply select them in your phone’s Bluetooth pairing list and — that’s it.

The Momentum not only pair to Bluetooth quickly and seamlessly, but they automatically pause music when you pull them out of your ears and are capable of quick charging. One cool (albeit common) feature is transparency mode, which when activated allows you to pipe in ambient sound to keep you aware of your surroundings.

These earbuds are operated through touch control. Using your fingertips, you can pause/play music, skip tracks, change the volume, make calls, or talk to your phone’s voice assistant. Just make sure you use the entire pad of your finger otherwise they’re very unresponsive. Further control could be done using Sennheiser’s Smart Control app, where you can also fine-tune your listening experience through the digital EQ.

When it comes to sound, these earbuds are unmatched. Music sounds lush regardless of the genre that you listen to. The basses are smooth and brawny, the mids are rich and ruddy, and the highs are clean and crisp.

Now for the bad part: Battery life. At four hours of playback per charge, that’s a full hour short of what the AirPods offer, and they cost less. Furthermore, the case only offers two extra charges (Apple’s offers four), so you have to keep plugging these in fairly often. For their price, that’s kind of unacceptable.

Still, what you’re really paying for if you get the Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds is the incredible sound experience. Get your own pair for $54 less on Amazon today.

