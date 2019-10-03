Headphones offer an immersive listening experience, and when you are surrounded by excessive noise and distractions, it’s best to seek wireless options with noise cancellation. In truth, audiophile-grade sound can be considered a luxury, but the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 strikes the balance between style and functionality while boasting supreme audio reproduction. Unfortunately, it comes with a luxury $500 price tag. Before you say no to such a high price, though, Amazon has a deal that lets you in on a $273 discount so you can sport this premium pair of cans for only $227.

The Momentum 2.0 is the second generation of Momentum headphones and is truly the better version with significant improvements on its wearability as well as in portability. Comfort was factored into its design as both the headband and earcups are heavily padded in leather-coated memory foam while its collapsible stainless steel frame allows you to easily stow it in the included case. At 260 grams, its overall profile may not be as compact as it was before but at least you’d feel less pressure on your ears and enjoy greater noise isolation.

Sennheiser’s bestselling pair supports freedom of movement with Bluetooth 4.0 technology and NFC in place, allowing you to instantly connect two of them at the same time and up to eight devices in its pairing list within a 30-foot range. You can forget about being tethered to your phone as all the necessary controls are accessible from the right earcup but you can still opt for a hardwired connection with the provision of the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

The Momentum 2.0 has a frequency response of 16-22,000Hz to deliver a rich, full-bodied, and well-balanced sound that reverberates throughout the audio spectrum. Its feature for hybrid active noise cancellation with NoiseGuard simply amplifies the experience through four exterior microphones that eliminate any unwanted ambient sound. VoiceMax technology, on the other hand, is integrated on each of the two omnidirectional microphones in either ear cup to guarantee clear conversations on both ends of a call.

Long listening sessions with minimal interference are achievable as soon as you pop on the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0. Its battery alone can last up to 22 hours with both Bluetooth and NoiseGuard employed which is enough to accompany you through the day. As for its uncanny resemblance to Sennheiser’s very own HD1, they are essentially one and the same, just sold under different names in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Give yourself a treat without destroying your budget by ordering a pair from Amazon for only $227.

