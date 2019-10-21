Amazon discounts the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones by $139

An immersive listening experience is undoubtedly achieved with headphones, and if you want absolutely nothing to get in between you and your sound, it is best to seek wireless options with noise cancellation. While these types of headphones aren’t usually budget friendly, Amazon has got a deal that lets you save $139 on the Sennheiser PXC 550. Usually priced at $350, you can get a pair from a trusted brand and cut through all the noise with no strings attached for just $211. You also stand a chance to get another $50 slashed off the sale price with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

The PXC 550 is one of Sennheiser’s top-of-the-line models of headsets geared for business travelers and boasting the best noise cancellation with NoiseGard. You’ll instantly be able to tune out unwanted ambient sound as soon as you pop these on whether you’re in flight, in transit, or in the midst of a busy neighborhood. They also pack a multi-layered sound with a rich bass that naturally reverberates through the upper register while instrument remain very distinct. Vocal clarity alone is uncompromised with a tripleill-microphone setup that ensures clear and crisp conversations on either end.

Downloading the CapTune App on your iOS or Android device will enable you to make personalizations to Sennheiser’s signature sound through a variety of modes as you are able to stream music directly onto the PXC 550. Wireless freedom is possible with Bluetooth 4.2 technology and NFC for seamless pairing. It is all further supported with intuitive controls located on the right earcup, including your Bluetooth toggle, noise-canceling settings (off, light, and heavy), and a touchpad for playback and calls.

While Sennheiser claims the PXC 550 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, our review suggests that 20 hours is more realistic when you’re tuned in wirelessly with active-noise canceling employed. Either way, you’ll have enough juice for a whole day and on the off chance that ‘s not enough, you can opt for a passive listening experience with the provision of an audio cable and port.

It flaunts a sleek and streamlined design that simply matches up in terms of style and function no matter the setting, with a monochromatic black-matte finish embellished with chrome accents. To ensure lasting comfort and a truly snug fit, its all-plastic construction makes it lightweight at just 227 grams even with thick leather padding on both the adjustable headband and earcups. The collapsible frame does not only make it easier to stow away in the included travel case but also allows you to switch it on as you unfold or off when you fold its earcups flat.

Be in control of your sensory environment and get the most bang for your buck when you order the Sennheiser PXC 550 for $139 less on Amazon.

