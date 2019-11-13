Amazon discounts these Sennheiser wireless headphones by up to $170

When it comes to audio tech, Sennheiser is one of the most reputable brands there is. Along with Sony and Bose, the brand has been consistent in rolling out products that exceed expectations and set new benchmarks in audio. The same shows in its lineup of headphones, which have become popular for reproducing sound that’s crisp, vibrant, and rich.

Ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, Amazon has been dropping incredible deals on Sennheiser wireless headphones. Both the Sennheiser PXC 550 and Sennheiser HD 4.40 are enjoying booming price cuts at the moment, letting you in on up to 49% off. Take your music anywhere without having to deal with annoying wires by jumping on these awesome offers.

Sennheiser PXC 550 – $180 ($170 Off)

Commuters or frequent travelers looking for some peace and quiet on their trips will find love with the PXC 550. This model puts the listener in control of their listening experience, made possible by an adaptive noise canceling feature called NoiseGard. This technology ensures an uninterrupted listening session by modifying the ambient sound. Whether you’re in a bustling street, a rowdy coffee shop, or a train, these cans can provide the level of noise suppression needed so you can relax or focus on your work.

Your music and movies are also brought to new life with Sennheiser’s signature sound quality. Sound is presented with superb balance, dynamics, and clarity, with selectable modes available so you can customize the sound depending on the source material. There’s also a triple microphone array that delivers crystal-clear voice and call quality even in the busiest of environments.

These Sennheiser wireless headphones sync through NFC and Bluetooth, but can also be connected to a computer via USB. Intuitive controls on the earcup make for convenient activation of functions and adjustment of settings. Using it for long-haul flights or extended playback sessions is not a problem, thanks to its 30-hour battery life and ergonomic fit consisting of padded headbands and ear cups.

Score the premium Sennheiser PXC 550 for only $180 when you order on Amazon, a far cry from their standard $350 price tag. Place your order now and walk away with a sweet savings of $170.

Sennheiser HD 4.40 – $78 ($22 Off)

If you’re not after the bells and whistles of the PXC 550, the affordable HD 4.40 might catch your interest. This model uses proprietary drivers that promise detailed and well-balanced sound accompanied by a satisfyingly dynamic bass. Whether you’re into pop, rock, hip-hop, or jazz, you are assured of a delightful listening experience.

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and Near Field Communication (NFC), these Sennheiser wireless headphones ensure a strong, latency-free signal connection. They are estimated to run for up to 25 hours on a single charge, and when low on juice, you can simply hook up the supplied cable to continue listening battery-free.

In terms of design and build profile, the HD 4.40 scream sleek and polished. The soft leatherette-covered ear pads provide great wearing comfort for long listening sessions, while the robust foldable and swiveling frame makes for easy storage and portability. Intuitive controls are mounted onto the ear cups, letting you adjust the volume, skip tracks, or take incoming calls conveniently.

These Sennheiser wireless headphones do not have active noise cancellation, but their large, around-ear design provides a certain level of physical noise blockage. Usually retailing for $100, Amazon made them even more affordable and dropped their price down to $78. Grab a pair now while supplies last.

