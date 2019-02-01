Share

After a stinging defeat last year that cost him both of his light heavyweight titles, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev has a lot riding on this weekend’s championship bout with the man who took his belts: Colombian fighter Eleider Alvarez. Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II is sure to be an exciting rematch between two incredible fighters, and if you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then now’s your chance to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial and stream it totally free.

Rather than a simple mobile version of the ESPN cable channel, ESPN Plus is a premium streaming service that offers a myriad of sporting content via the ESPN mobile app. This includes everything from UFC to soccer (and everything in between) and, of course, championship boxing matches. ESPN won the bid to broadcast Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II, so an ESPN Plus 7-day trial is the perfect way to watch it for free.

Sergey Kovalev has had a rough time of things recently. The fighter and former light heavyweight champion who once seemed unbeatable has suffered several losses – the freshest defeat being his seventh-round knockout last August at the hands of Alvarez, who claimed Kovalev’s WBO and IBA light heavyweight titles with the victory.

Eleider Alvarez, for his part, is heading into this fight with a perfect record of 24 wins (12 of which were by knockout, including his last victory against Kovalev) and zero losses. Kovalev has a lot riding on this fight, as Alvarez will be the one defending the WBO title this time around – but after recent disappointments, many fans are skeptical about the Krusher’s ability to deal Alvarez his first defeat and reclaim his belt.

Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II is scheduled for 12 a.m. ET on February 3 (that’s Saturday night, although the date will technically be Sunday), with the undercard bouts starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday evening, so now’s the time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day free trial. Along with live match coverage, your trial subscription gives you access to pre- and post-fight content along with a bundle of other sports goodies. After your trial period, ESPN Plus is just $5 per month or $50 per year, and you’re free to cancel at any time with no fees.

