Digital Trends
Deals

Watch Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II for free with ESPN Plus 7-day trial

Lucas Coll
By
sergey kovalev vs eleider alvarez 2 espn plus title fight

After a stinging defeat last year that cost him both of his light heavyweight titles, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev has a lot riding on this weekend’s championship bout with the man who took his belts: Colombian fighter Eleider Alvarez. Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II is sure to be an exciting rematch between two incredible fighters, and if you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then now’s your chance to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial and stream it totally free.

Rather than a simple mobile version of the ESPN cable channel, ESPN Plus is a premium streaming service that offers a myriad of sporting content via the ESPN mobile app. This includes everything from UFC to soccer (and everything in between) and, of course, championship boxing matches. ESPN won the bid to broadcast Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II, so an ESPN Plus 7-day trial is the perfect way to watch it for free.

Sergey Kovalev has had a rough time of things recently. The fighter and former light heavyweight champion who once seemed unbeatable has suffered several losses – the freshest defeat being his seventh-round knockout last August at the hands of Alvarez, who claimed Kovalev’s WBO and IBA light heavyweight titles with the victory.

Eleider Alvarez, for his part, is heading into this fight with a perfect record of 24 wins (12 of which were by knockout, including his last victory against Kovalev) and zero losses. Kovalev has a lot riding on this fight, as Alvarez will be the one defending the WBO title this time around – but after recent disappointments, many fans are skeptical about the Krusher’s ability to deal Alvarez his first defeat and reclaim his belt.

Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II is scheduled for 12 a.m. ET on February 3 (that’s Saturday night, although the date will technically be Sunday), with the undercard bouts starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday evening, so now’s the time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day free trial. Along with live match coverage, your trial subscription gives you access to pre- and post-fight content along with a bundle of other sports goodies. After your trial period, ESPN Plus is just $5 per month or $50 per year, and you’re free to cancel at any time with no fees.

Start Your Free Trial

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019
amazon echo and google home smart plug deals on kasa wifi by tp link 5
Smart Home

Today’s hottest Amazon Echo and Google Home smart plug deals on Amazon

We found the best discounts today for smart plugs from Amazon. We only included Amazon Echo or Google Home smart plugs with four-star or higher average Amazon customer reviews that are on sale and available for shipping today.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ufc fight night 144 espn plus trial
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 144: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 for free with ESPN Plus trial

If you're looking for a way to stream UFC Fight Night 144 for free, or if you've been on the fence about getting ESPN Plus and need a nudge, now's the perfect time to start your 7-day free trial for ESPN's premium streaming service and give…
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

ESPN Plus is a great sports companion. Here's everything you need to know

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN Plus, arrived in 2018. Despite appearances, ESPN Plus isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and it differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways. We answer all your questions in this guide.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kris Wouk
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to clean a washing machine washingmachines
Smart Home

Clothes smelly after going through the wash? It might be a dirty washing machine

Have a dirty washing machine? If you don't clean your machine properly, you can damage your machine and your clothes. Here's how to clean your washer, no matter which model or design you have.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
blenders vs food processors nutribullet
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Vitamix, Nutribullet, and Ninja Blenders

You don’t need to be a chef at a Michelin-rated restaurant to properly blend. With savings on top brands like Vitamix, Nutribullet, and Ninja, now is a great time to save big on a name-brand kitchen appliance.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
instant pot duo 60 deal on amazon plus
Deals

Amazon just knocked down the price of this Instant Pot by $50

Just in time for the big game this weekend, the Instant Pot Plus 60 Duo 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker is being discounted on Amazon. If you were thinking of picking up this handy countertop kitchen appliance, now is the perfect time to save big.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for February 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll