It’s difficult to remember a time when Serta wasn’t practically synonymous with mattresses and comfortable, supportive sleep. Serta’s mattresses are tried and true, and as times have changed and mattress technology has evolved, Serta has been innovating its infallible lineup of mattresses. Right now, Serta is hosting its biggest sale of the year, the Serta Memorial Day sale. Some of the best mattresses on the market are discounted up to $400 off their original prices, making upgraded sleep that much more affordable this year’s Memorial Day sales.

Chances are you’ve slept on a Serta mattress in your lifetime, and they are popular mattresses for many reasons. Serta mattresses are designed and manufactured in the United States, leveraging Serta’s 85 years of mattress production experience, and they are all Certipur-US Certified, meaning they are all certified to be low emission and made without prohibited phthalates, ozone depleters, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde, or PBDEs. Serta adheres to the highest possible standards for product quality and safety, ensuring that every Serta mattress provides you not only comfortable night’s sleep, but a worry free sleep as well.

Every Serta mattress comes with a 120-day in-home trial and a 10-year limited warranty. Best of all, Serta mattresses ship for free, arrive within two to four weeks, and if for any reason you wish to send it back, returns are also free. If you’ve been looking at Memorial Day mattress sales, now is the time to try out a Serta mattress totally risk-free.

Serta EZ Tote Mattress — from $314

Why Buy

Ships in a small carton

Two layers of Serta foam

8 inches tall

Affordable

Serta’s EZ Tote Mattress might just be the most compact mattress to ever ship in a box. At only 8 inches tall, this mattress is lightweight and portable as far as mattresses go, but is certainly not to be underestimated when it comes to comfort. Serta’s EZ Tote Mattress delivers medium-firm support with two layers of Serta’s specialty foam. A massive improvement in sleep has never before come in such a small package.

The Serta EZ Tote Mattress consists of two layers of memory foam. One layer consists of Serta’s Gel Memory Foam and the other is made up of Serta’s durable Foam core. The combination of the two is a magic recipe for cool, supportive comfort. The EZ Tote Mattress is also available with a few upgrades in the form of the 10-inch Serta Sheep Retreat EZ Tote Mattress, which adds in an additional layer of Serta’s Transitional Support Foam.

The superpower of Serta’s EZ Tote Mattresses is that they are as easy as can be to set up so you can get snoozing. As soon as you receive your EZ Tote Mattress, all you have to do is unpack it, unroll it, and wait for it take its regular shape. Within minutes you will be able to kick back and relax on the mattress of your dreams. If you’ve been putting off purchasing a new mattress because of the usual steep price tags, the EZ Tote is a way to sleep better on a budget. Standard sheets fit the EZ Tote Mattress, so you don’t even have buy new bedding. Just unpack, unroll, and get better sleep.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box — from $494

Why Buy

10 inches tall

Medium-firm support

HexCloud Gel Memory Foam

Ships in a convenient box

If you’re looking for something a little bit of a step up from the EZ Tote Mattress, Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box might be just the mattress you’ve been waiting for. While the Perfect Sleeper is taller than the EZ Tote at 10 inches, it still ships in a convenient, compact box and is just as easy to set up.

Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Nestled Night Gel Memory Foam Mattress was designed to deliver pressure-relieving comfort and support, allowing you to sleep more deeply and more restfully. The Perfect Sleeper is made of three layers of foam, starting with Serta’s HexCloud Gel Memory Foam, which has one-of-a-kind geometric cutouts that deliver cool, contouring pressure relief. The second layer is Serta’s Cradle Gel Foam, which offers all-around cooling comfort and cushioning support. Lastly, the Perfect Sleeper features Serta’s Foam Core, which provides durable support from edge to edge, regardless of your preferred sleep position.

Because the Serta Perfect Sleeper is a mattress in a box, it is easier than ever to set up your new bed. All you have to do is open the box, unroll your new mattress, and wait a few minutes while it returns to its original shape. At 10 inches, the Perfect Sleeper fits all standard-size bedding and is available in six standard sizes, including California King. While the Serta Perfect Sleeper is not an entry-level mattress, investing in one won’t break the bank, either. The Perfect Sleeper is still affordable and can arrive at your door in as little as one to three weeks. Thanks to Serta’s Perfect Sleeper, there’s no reason to kick the can on instantly upgraded sleep.

Serta iComfort Mattress — from $1,009

Why Buy

Medium firm

10 inches tall

Carbon Fiber Memory Foam

EverCool Fuze Gel Foam

If cool sleep at a middle-of-the-road price grabs your attention, Serta’s iComfort Mattress is worth your consideration. At 10 inches tall, the iComfort Mattress is medium firm and highly supportive with a breathable design that has been engineered to keep you cool while you rest. The iComfort Mattress packs an incredibly cool punch for its reasonable price tag and can be delivered to your door within two to four weeks.

Serta’s iComfort Mattress comes in all six standard sizes, with all types of cooling upgrades available depending on the size. The iComfort delivers multilayered cooling through Serta’s Carbon Fiber Memory Foam, which channels heat away from your body, and EverCool Fuze Gel Foam that promotes cooling by increasing airflow and dissipating heat. These two Serta foams are the latest in Serta’s foam technology and add support and resilience to an already cool night’s sleep. Even if you’re not a hot sleeper, you will still fall in love with the temperature regulation that the iComfort Mattress provides. If you value being comfy, cozy, and getting high-quality, refreshing, and regenerative sleep, then Serta’s iComfort Mattress is bound to be your favorite purchase of 2022 to date.

Even greater discounts are available — up to $1,000 off — for those who purchase a Serta Motion Essentials or Serta Motion Perfect adjustable base to complement their Serta iComfort Mattress. It’s never been more enticing to reinvent your bedroom. Upgraded White Glove delivery is available at checkout, as well as mattress removal, so upgrading your entire sleep situation has never been easier than ordering the Serta iComfort Mattress.

Serta iComfort Hybrid Mattress — from $1,009

Why Buy

Carbon Fiber Memory Foam

EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam

1025 iComfort Hybrid Support System with Best Edge Foam Encasement

Equal parts breathable and responsive

For fans of Serta’s iComfort Mattress who prefer the classic feel over memory foam, Serta has you covered with the iComfort Hybrid mattress. The iComfort Hybrid Mattress is 12 inches tall and provides medium-firm support.

Serta’s iComfort Hybrid mattress is made from Carbon Fiber Memory Foam and EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam, the combination of which deliver the coolest sleep ever by pulling heat away from your body and directing it into the center of the mattress. Even more unique to the iComfort Hybrid Mattress is its 1025 iComfort Hybrid Support System with Best Edge Foam Encasement, which is the latest advancement in innerspring systems and utilizes individually wrapped coils that work independently to conform to your body’s curve, delivering you durable, comfortable support.

The iComfort Hybrid can be used on a variety of foundations, including traditional box springs and platform frames as well as adjustable bases. With the iComfort Hybrid Mattress, there’s really no limit to the possibilities of how you can continue to improve your sleep, from bed frames to pillows to bedding basics — the iComfort Hybrid mattress is the perfect canvas to create the sleep of your dreams.

Serta Arctic Mattress — from $2,999

Why Buy

Reactex System

CustomFit HD Memory Foam

EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam

Better cooling power than other mattresses

If you’re the type who wants to pull out all of the stops when it comes to your next mattress purchase, the Serta Arctic Mattress has your name written all over it. Thanks to Serta’s Reactex System, the Serta Arctic Mattress delivers 15 times more cooling power than other cooling mattresses, keeping you perfectly comfy and cool even on the warmest nights. The Serta Arctic Mattress is ultra plush and comes in at 13.5 inches tall, so essentially sleeping on this mattress feels like how one might imagine it would feel to fall asleep on a cloud.

Serta’s Reactex System is made up of three layers of cooling technology, each of which has more cooling capacity than the layer before, so heat is pulled away from your body and redirected deeper into the mattress. Premium, high-quality CustomFit HD Memory Foam conforms to your body, ensuring that you feel supported while you sleep. EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam cradles you while you sleep, keeping you cool while relieving pressure in a big way.

Serta’s Arctic Mattress has made it possible to access cool, custom sleep support that was designed specifically for your preferences and needs. Best of all, the Serta Arctic Mattress can be yours, delivered to your home in two to four weeks. You have 120 days to take advantage of Serta’s in-home trial, so you really have nothing to lose and years of dreamy sleep to gain. Memorial Day only happens once a year, so if you don’t put the Serta Arctic Mattress in your cart now, chances are you’ll be sleeping on your same old crusty mattress until 2023.

