Eliminating pollutants from the air in your home has many benefits, but air purifiers are usually expensive. Good thing the Prime Early Access Sale is happening right now, and you can save $100 on the Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX with True HEPA making the price just $220. If you or someone in your home has allergies or asthma, this may just be one of the Prime Day deals that is tailor-made for you.

Why you should buy the Shark Air Purifier MAX

Like all of the best air purifiers, the Shark Air Purifier MAX utilizes a powerful fan to provide robust and quiet air purification. This model purifies up to 1,000 square feet of space, making it perfect for kitchens, large bedrooms, family rooms, and more. Featuring Shark’s Nanoseal Filter with true HEPA that captures 99.98% of particles from micro-sized to large.

The Shark Air Purifier MAX’s Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and auto-adjusts continually to maintain clean air in your home. The control panel is easy to use and displays real-time data so you can precisely track air quality. The HEPA filters are treated with Microban, which reduces bacteria growth on the filter’s surface, thus further protecting you and your family from harmful particles, pollutants, and allergens.

No matter what the pollutants are in your home, the Shark Air Purifier has you covered. The HEPA filter captures pet dander, allergens, micro-pollutants, fumes, smoke, and dust compared to other air filters that only capture large pollutants or allergens. The filter is easy to change and lasts six to 12 months before you receive a notification on the control panel that it’s time to replace it.

Prime Day deals are a great way to purchase those electronics you’ve been eying but haven’t committed to yet. Home air purifiers used to be very expensive, but with their increasing popularity, we’re seeing more and more deals on these technologically advanced home devices. This deal — $100 off the original price of $330 for the Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX with True HEPA is one that you shouldn’t pass up. $220 for a Shark product is a great deal, but it probably won’t last long.

