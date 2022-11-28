If you’re looking for a great robot vacuum to simplify your life, we’ve spotted some ideal Cyber Monday deals for you. In particular, you can buy a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for just $258 at Walmart. Normally priced at $450, you save a huge $192 off the usual price making this easily one of the best value Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals around. It offers everything you could need and more so you won’t have to worry about cleaning up after yourself. Hugely popular in the ongoing sales, here’s why you need it.

Why you should buy the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum

Shark may be missing out on a place among the best robot vacuums but it’s still a name worth paying attention to. The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum is pretty smart. It’s capable of using deep-cleaning power to tackle both large and small debris, along with pet hair. The neat thing about it is that it knows to methodically clean row by row, and room by room, so there’s always complete coverage of your home. It’s likely to remember areas that even you forget to clean up.

A multi-stage filtration system means it captures dust, dander, and allergens, so it’s particularly ideal for pet owners. A multisurface brushroll means it can cope with both hard floors and carpets without missing anything of note. Corners and edges aren’t an issue either thanks to its dual spinning side brushes that tackle every single nuisance area. Once it finishes up, the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum returns to base with a bagless, self-emptying base that can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

It’s possible to use the Shark app to control it, your own voice with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, or simply leave the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum to figure things out for itself. It’s effortlessly flexible like that so you have plenty of ways to ensure your home stays incredibly clean with hardly any effort from you.

Normally priced at $450, the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum is down to $258 for a limited time only at Walmart. With a considerable saving of $192 off, this deal won’t stick around for much longer with stock likely to be running low. Grab it now if you’re keen to enjoy doing less housework in the future. You won’t regret it.

