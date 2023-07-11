 Skip to main content
Great for large rooms, this Shark Air Purifier is 45% off for Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
A black Shark air purifier in a bedroom with a mother and her baby.

There are some great Prime Day deals on right now for those keen to keep the air they’re breathing purified. Over at Amazon, you can currently buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier for $250 so you’re saving a hefty $200 off the regular price. It may have dropped to $300 in December 2022, but throughout 2023, it’s only ever got as low as $330 so this is a good time to buy. If you’ve been waiting a little while to snag one of the better Prime Day smart home deals, this is it. It’s sure to enrich your life, especially if you often suffer from allergies or have furry friends at home. The highlight of the Prime Day air purifier deals, let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Likely to be one of the best air purifiers around, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 1,000 square feet of room based on one air change per hour. That makes it perfect for large rooms like your living room, dining room, basement or other large area. If you’re wondering if air purifiers work, this is going to prove it to you.

It has three different modes so you can choose between purified air, purified heat, or a purified fan. Its Pure Air Microforce system uses a powerful and fast fan to deliver four speeds of purification based on the air quality around you. Its anti-allergen Nanoseal captures more micropollutants than HEPA standards require, being capable of trapping 99.98% of large, small, and micro-sized particles. Thanks to that, it’s also one of the best air purifiers for mold issues while you focus on tackling the issue at its source.

If you’re worried about how long you should run your air purifier, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier takes out the effort. It automatically adjusts using its Clean Sense IQ technology to track air quality while constantly adjusting power to maintain clean air in your home throughout the day. It can tackle common air pollutants such as dust, dander, allergens, and smoke. While there are plenty of tips for getting the most from your air purifier, this is one that can be mostly left to its own devices.

Usually priced at $450, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier is down to $250 for a limited time only as part of the Prime Day sales. This is your chance to get more for way less than you’d usually spend. Buy it now to help your allergy issues.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals: Save on Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and HP
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

The full complement of Prime Day deals are finally here, after weeks of teasing and the odd deal or two floating around, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, making now the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops for less. Read on while we take you through the best Prime Day laptop deals around right now, including many of the best laptop brands.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $150, was $200

The HP 14-inch laptop is a fairly basic laptop that still manages to run Windows 11. It does so in S Mode and it's not exactly going to be speedy, but if a Windows laptop is essential and your budget is low, it'll suffice. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Because of such hardware, count on saving a lot of your files to the cloud or using cloud-based apps. The 14-inch HD screen with micro-edge bezels and BrightView technology helps it look a bit better at least, while there's up to 11 hours of battery life.

Read more
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Prime Day deals are underway in mere hours, and there are some great MacBook deals included. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more