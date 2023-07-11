Great for large rooms, this Shark Air Purifier is 45% off for Prime Day

There are some great Prime Day deals on right now for those keen to keep the air they’re breathing purified. Over at Amazon, you can currently buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier for $250 so you’re saving a hefty $200 off the regular price. It may have dropped to $300 in December 2022, but throughout 2023, it’s only ever got as low as $330 so this is a good time to buy. If you’ve been waiting a little while to snag one of the better Prime Day smart home deals, this is it. It’s sure to enrich your life, especially if you often suffer from allergies or have furry friends at home. The highlight of the Prime Day air purifier deals, let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Likely to be one of the best air purifiers around, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 1,000 square feet of room based on one air change per hour. That makes it perfect for large rooms like your living room, dining room, basement or other large area. If you’re wondering if air purifiers work, this is going to prove it to you.

It has three different modes so you can choose between purified air, purified heat, or a purified fan. Its Pure Air Microforce system uses a powerful and fast fan to deliver four speeds of purification based on the air quality around you. Its anti-allergen Nanoseal captures more micropollutants than HEPA standards require, being capable of trapping 99.98% of large, small, and micro-sized particles. Thanks to that, it’s also one of the best air purifiers for mold issues while you focus on tackling the issue at its source.

If you’re worried about how long you should run your air purifier, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier takes out the effort. It automatically adjusts using its Clean Sense IQ technology to track air quality while constantly adjusting power to maintain clean air in your home throughout the day. It can tackle common air pollutants such as dust, dander, allergens, and smoke. While there are plenty of tips for getting the most from your air purifier, this is one that can be mostly left to its own devices.

Usually priced at $450, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier is down to $250 for a limited time only as part of the Prime Day sales. This is your chance to get more for way less than you’d usually spend. Buy it now to help your allergy issues.

