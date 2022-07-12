Insane Prime Day deal alert: this shark air purifier is $220 off

With so many great Prime Day deals going on, it might be hard to find the right air purifier for you. Thankfully, we’ve got a great deal for you on the reasonably big Shark HE601 Air Purifier, with Amazon bringing it down to just $230. When buying it at retail, you usually find it for $550, so that’s a whopping , about 49%, so definitely quite significant.

While you’re at it, why not check out some of the best air purifiers on the market for something that may work a little bit better for you. In fact, there’s even a great Prime Day Dyson purifier deal similar to the one on that list, so it’s another good option for picking up if you want something a bit fancier looking.

Why you should buy the Shark HE601 air purifier

The health benefits of a purifier are hard to overstate, which is why we’re going to tell you right off the bat that the Shark HE601 is a true HEPA filter and is great at capturing things like allergens, dust, and even dander. That’s compared to some other air filters with misleading HEPA labeling that end up releasing a lot of pollutants into the air, or at least don’t filter as much as they should to be called a proper HEPA filter. In fact, the HE601 can purify down to 99.98% of the air to 0.3 microns, which is tiny. Granted, it won’t help with things like the COVID virus, but it will help with other types of larger bacteria and generally help with your family’s overall health.

What we also like about the HE601 is that it has some pretty good odor control, being able to clean up things like the smell of cooking, cleaning products, and even more importantly, the smell of smoking, which can be quite bad if you live with a regular smoker. Of course, that often means you need to work with a big area, but thankfully it can manage a whopping 1,200 square feet, which is pretty big regardless of which way you cut it and is great if you have a large living room. All this air purification is achieved with the six internal high-flow fans covering the filter medium and ensuring that every bit of the space is cleaned thoroughly.

So how long should you run your air purifier? Well, since the quality of the air changes as the day progresses, running it all the time is a good idea, and the Clean Sense IQ that comes with the HE601 tracks the air quality and adjusts the power and rate of purification based on said tracking. Even better, all the air quality stats and fan speed can be seen directly from the minimalist digital display on the front, so you don’t have to guess what your air purifier is doing or pull out your phone to check. While it doesn’t have an app, and that might be something that folks prefer, it does come with a remote for you to control it from a distance, so the lack of an app is not a big loss and may even be better if you prefer “dumb” products.

Overall, the Shark HE601 is a nice little deal for you to grab, considering how much space it can purify, and its discount. We’d also encourage you to read some tips to make the most out of your smart air purifier.

